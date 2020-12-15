Reading chief hails 'fantastic' Canaries

Video

Published: 3:50 PM December 15, 2020 Updated: 3:55 PM December 15, 2020

Reading boss Veljko Paunović has labelled Norwich City a ‘fantastic’ team but expects the Royals to rise to the challenge.

The former Serbia Under-20 coach knows the Canaries' visit on Wednesday provides a stiff test of his own team’s Championship promotion credentials.

“They are a fantastic team,” he said speaking to the club's official site, with Paunović urging the home side to turn on the style with fans set to return. “Our team has usually played very good games against teams like Norwich. I think it is going to be a great evening of football.

“Our team responds very well against the teams who are around the top of the table and we will look to have another great performance in front of our fans at our stadium.

“I want our guys to build some more momentum in front of our fans, like our first game at home. That should be the way we seek our motivation this week.

“There will be fatigue and recovery (after beating QPR) but when you create a good atmosphere and good emotions, it helps the recovery to speed up.

“That’s what we are always focusing on after the game – especially after a game like QPR where we won. We want to keep the guys going. Emotions are very important. Football is an emotional game.”