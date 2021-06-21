Canaries reveal squad values for Fantasy Premier League

Published: 8:56 AM June 21, 2021 Updated: 9:03 AM June 21, 2021

Teemu Pukki remains Norwich City's most valuable player, according to the prices released ahead of the Fantasy Premier League going live for the 2021-22 season.

The Canaries are one of the few clubs to publish their squad values in full so far, with the league's official online fantasy football game surging in popularity in recent years with millions of players around the globe.

With Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis yet to be officially confirmed as permanent signings, the defensive duo are not included yet, but squads will continue to be updated until the action begins on the weekend of August 13-15.

FPL prices are not representative of real-life transfer valuations, with midfielders and forwards generally worth more. Competitors have to choose a squad of 15 players from their fictional £100million budget, with the opportunity to make transfers during the season.

For Norwich, top scorer Teemu Pukki leads the way with a £6m valuation after adding another 26 goals to his City record in the Championship this season.

The Finland star was hot FPL property during 2019-20, having scored nine goals during the first half of the season, only to struggle after an injury and only add two penalties to his tally.

Close behind are attacking midfielders Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell with £5.5m valuations, with both poised to take on added importance following the big-money sale of Emi Buendia to Aston Villa.

City keeper Tim Krul is rated at £4.5m, as are all of City's defenders at present apart from youngster Andrew Omobamidele (£4m), with Jacob Sorensen included among the defenders for the time being after his lengthy left-back stint during his first year in England.

Last season's FPL values had Liverpool star Mo Salah as the most expensive at £12.9m ahead of Tottenham striker Harry Kane at £11.9m, with Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold valued as the most expensive defender at £7.8m and Manchester City's Ederson the goalkeeper with the top value at £6.1m.

As it turned out, Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa was the top-performing keeper with 186 points generated across the season and Leeds full-back Stuart Dallas topped the defensive ranks with 171 points, having been used in a variety of positions by Marcelo Bielsa.

Manchester United's penalty expert Bruno Fernandes topped the midfielder ranks with 244 points and former Canaries loanee Kane was clear as the top forward on 242 points after 23 goals and 14 assists.

NCFC FPL 2021-22 PRICES

Goalkeepers: Tim Krul (£4.5m), Michael McGovern (£4m)

Defenders: Max Aarons (£4.5m), Sam Byram (£4.5m), Grant Hanley (£4.5m), Christoph Zimmermann (£4.5m), Jacob Sorensen (£4.5m), Andrew Omobamidele (£4m)

Midfielders: Todd Cantwell (£5.5m), Kieran Dowell (£5.5m), Kenny McLean (£5m), Marco Stiepermann (£5m), Onel Hernandez (£5m), Przemyslaw Placheta (£5m), Josh Martin (£5m), Lukas Rupp (£4.5m)

Forwards: Teemu Pukki (£6m), Jordan Hugill (£5.5m), Adam Idah (£5m)

- You can build your squad for 2021-22 at fantasy.premierleague.com