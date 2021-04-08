'They're too good for the Championship' - Earnie purring over City

Video

Published: 4:38 PM April 8, 2021 Updated: 4:57 PM April 8, 2021

Former Norwich City striker Robert Earnshaw insists the Canaries will not be stopped as they close in on a Premier League return.

Earnshaw had a prolific 18-month spell at Carrow Road and the ex-West Brom forward and Welsh international has no doubt Daniel Farke's squad is bound for the top flight.

“Every time I see them, I enjoy watching them play," he said. "They’ve got good individuals that work well together as a team.

"They’re in one of those positions, a bit like West Brom were, where they’re too good for the Championship but keep stumbling in the Premier League, so they just need that bit of consistency.

"They’ve got a very good squad and I think they’re stronger than they were in the Premier League – they’re more equipped.

"There’s no way they can’t get promoted with the position they’re in right now, it’s just a question of whether they’ll finish first or second."

Earnshaw, speaking on the latest episode of the Football League's official podcast, believes keeping hold of Farke and especially Teemu Pukki when they went down last season was vital.

"The biggest thing for Norwich was keeping him, because they could have easily lost him," said Earnshaw. "He’s a goalscorer and his movement is excellent, along with (Emi) Buendia and (Todd) Cantwell, they all click. They kept the core of the team and kept the manager.

"The biggest thing with Norwich is their style of play, it makes a difference. When someone is missing, they can still find a way.

“The amount of games, it’s relentless.

"What you need is a very good spine and someone at the back who sets the standard by being solid. You need a good goalkeeper and (Tim) Krul is very experienced, he’s doing very well. Then, you need someone who can make a difference in the tight games and score goals; Pukki impresses me so much and is a huge player for them."



