PRESSER LIVE: City v Rotherham - Hugill back, no fresh injuries

Published: 1:25 PM February 19, 2021 Updated: 2:11 PM February 19, 2021

Daniel Farke guided Norwich City back to the top of the Championship with wins over Stoke and Mark Robins' Coventry in recent days - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previewed Norwich City’s Championship game against Rotherham United - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

The Canaries will look to finish the week off in style after two wins, six league goals, and a return to the top following stumbles for closest rivals Brentford.

Farke confirmed no fresh injury concerns from the players who featured in the latest 2-0 midweek win at Coventry City that moved Norwich four points clear ahead of this weekend's fixtures.

Striker Jordan Hugill is available after returning to team training since Tuesday, and comes into contention for the matchday squad after a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury suffered at Barnsley on FA Cup duty.

Marco Stiepermann featured in a development outing against Leeds on Friday afternoon after recovering from Epstein-Barr virus and will step up his first team claims from next week.

January signing Orjan Nyland is expected to be in contention from March, as he works his way to full fitness after back surgery prior to Christmas.

Sam Byram (hamstring) and Michael McGovern (hamstring) are longer term absentees.

Moritz Leitner is not part of the plans.

Farke spoke to the media remotely from Colney.

