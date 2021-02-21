Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
'I would be amazed if they don’t go straight back up' - City fan Warne's seal of approval

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:24 AM February 21, 2021    Updated: 10:27 AM February 21, 2021
Rotherham United manager Paul Warne felt his side lacked some belief at times against Norwich City

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne felt his side lacked some belief at times against Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne expects the club he supports, Norwich City, to be back in the big time next season after his own side's 1-0 Championship defeat at Carrow Road.

The Millers had a goal disallowed prior to the break and struck the bar in an uncomfortable second half for the Canaries, but Warne is on the same page as the rest of City's vanquished opponents.

"I have watched their last few games. I have read all the press and every manager who seems to play them say they are the best team. I would definitely echo those sentiments," he said. "They are by far the best team in the league. However there is a long way to go.

"When you are in good form you think you are invincible. But it only takes back-to-back defeats and you are struggling.

"From what I saw in the two games we have had I would be amazed if they don’t go straight back up. 

"I thought some of their play though was outstanding. But we gifted them a goal, you don’t need to gift Norwich a goal. At times I didn’t think our press was brave enough. We were on at them for a couple of days before but some of the lads seemed to be caught between a rock and a hard place.

"They were more than deserving of a 1-0 lead at the break.

"We asked the lads at half-time to play with a bit more belief. I can handle losing football games, but I can’t handle watching people not believing in themselves enough."

Warne's side is in the middle of another relegation battle.

"“Our performance was a lot more spirited in the second half, but fundamentally, we can’t give away goals like we did first half at places like this and expect to win," he said. "Managers always say the same thing but it’s a really good effort against a really good team. The lads are playing really well and all we can do is try and perform at our best.

“They can only give it their all and they did – against a very good team. We can leave here with our pride intact.

“The determination and effort to try and win was evident.

“I was proud of the spirit and what their players were saying to me about my team when they were walking off.”  

