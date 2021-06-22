Ex-Canary on the 'Webber effect'

Video

Published: 5:00 PM June 22, 2021

Russell Martin has earned plenty of plaudits for the job he has done since becoming MK Dons boss and he admits there is still elements of his work that is heavily influenced by his time at Norwich City.

The City legend is regarded as one of the EFL's brightest young coaches and has developed a clear philosophy during his managerial stint as he heads into his second full season in charge of the League One side.

Martin has replicated phrases such as 'ignore the noise' and adopts a process-driven approach to his work. MK Dons have adopted the sporting director model this summer after ex-City figurehead Andy Cullen left the club to become chief executive at Portsmouth.

Stadium MK has become a place full of City connections.

Martin's strong relationship with Webber and City has enabled them to secure loan moves for Louis Thompson and Carlton Morris. Former Canaries colleagues Cameron Jerome and Andrew Surman were also on the books of the Buckinghamshire based side.

Webber's work at Norwich has seen the club improve their facilities, recruit smartly and win two Championship titles. He has influenced how several people within football operate, including Martin.

Despite being one of the senior players frozen out as Daniel Farke looked to shape his squad and build a culture, Martin still regularly speaks to Webber and asks him for advice.

"One of Stuart's best traits is that he's a doer. He really gets things done. He's brutally honest with people so everyone knows where they stand from day one," Martin told the Training Ground Guru podcast.

"I really enjoyed working with him. I still speak to him a lot now for advice and we have a good relationship with Norwich in terms of the players, we've had a few on loan. He is probably the purest sporting director because there are no grey areas there. He has control of football.

"The owners are incredible because they really trust and give that ownership and control. That's really important because if you're going to be a sporting director and you're going to be in charge of it and accountable for it then, like a manager, you have to be given control and be allowed to do it your way.

"He knows how fortunate he is with the owners which is why I'm sure he's already turned down bigger jobs because he is in a great position there. He has autonomy and a group of people who believes in what he wants to do. They're in a really strong position regardless of what happens going into the Premier League.

"They're in as strong a position as they've ever been."