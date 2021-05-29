‘We are having a lot of enquiries for players’ - City gems in demand

Video

Published: 4:41 PM May 29, 2021

Norwich City’s successful loan strategy means the Canaries are already fielding calls for their upcoming talent.

The likes of Sam McCallum, Danel Sinani and Akin Famewo were part of a large contingent trying to catch Daniel Farke’s eye at home and abroad last season.

McCallum helped his former team, Coventry City, to stay up in the Championship and the attacking left back’s displays are believed to have seen multiple clubs contact the Canaries about his services, if he is deemed not part of Farke’s Premier League plans.

City’s loans’ manager, Neil Adams, is in charge of a key plank of the club’s development strategy.

“We are having a lot of enquiries for players from clubs that would like to take our players on loan,” he said, in a wide-ranging interview on City’s Youtube channel. “The process, when you have got those enquiries, is then filtering it out and making sure the plan is bespoke for the player, it suits everyone.

"That can take a long time to get to the point where we feel that club is right for that player and then we will start the negotiations and the contracts will be drawn up and, eventually, after that the player will go there. And, ideally, we will get the player there in the summer transfer window ready to go on day one of pre-season with the clubs. That is the ideal scenario.

“Of course, that can’t always happen, because some players might not be available for loan until the end of the transfer window, because of circumstance.

"However, if you have got players that you ideally want to get out on loan next season then if we can get them there on day one then we feel that is most beneficial for the player, because he starts day one with everybody else at the club.

“We will try and get a lot of the contracts and the loans done, where possible, so they can go off with the clubs and hit the ground running.”

Greek international Dimitris Giannoulis will complete a permanent move over the summer, and McCallum may find opportunities hard to come by with Norwich now back in the big time.

“Sam has done excellent, and we hope now that he goes on and continues on his pathway again,” said Adams. “These decisions are difficult because not only has he done well at that level, we have been promoted to the Premier League.

"So, maybe, decisions for players to come back and play for us is a lot more difficult now because we are not in the Championship anymore and that does affect it.

“There are a lot of decision that have got to be made, but it is one thing playing for promotion or relegation but you are putting players under pressure and you are finding out about them at whatever level and when it is their first time out on loan, and they are finding out about football for real, you can put a player on loan for a season and just look at it in terms of how many games he has played.”