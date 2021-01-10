Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Video

Farke's advice for City loanee McCallum

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:00 AM January 10, 2021   
Norwich City left back Sam McCallum is getting regular football on loan at Coventry City

Norwich City left back Sam McCallum is getting regular football on loan at Coventry City - Credit: PA

Norwich City loanee Sam McCallum is on a winner at Coventry City for Daniel Farke. 

McCallum was not eligible to face his parent club in Saturday’s 2-0 FA Cup third round defeat, but the left-sided defender has emerged as a regular Championship performer for the Sky Blues in recent weeks. 

The Canaries have targeted a potential left back signing in the January window, but Farke still views the 20-year-old as part of the long term plan. 

“Sam is a great lad and full of potential. He came to us from a lower league and it’s always difficult to make the next step,” said Farke. “We assessed him during the pre-season and in his first cup game and we saw many, many topics that we really liked. 

“But it’s also so important for such a lad. He’s not 18 any more and at his age he needs to play minutes. 

“The one topic in his game is that he’s always good going forward, with his crosses and his offensive ability. He has to learn and adapt a little bit in terms of defending, and that’s quite normal for him and we got the feeling that at Coventry he’s at a good possession side. 

“But it’s not like they are favourites for the title so they will have to defend in order to be always solid. So it’s definitely a great surrounding for him to add to this side of his game and become an all-round player.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 MATCHDAY RECAP: Canaries beat Sky Blues in FA Cup
  2. 2 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' routine 2-0 FA Cup win against Coventry City
  3. 3 Farke hails Barden in Canaries' 2-0 FA Cup cruise against Sky Blues
  1. 4 Norwich City set for FA Cup fourth and fifth round draws
  2. 5 City ready to step up keeper chase
  3. 6 STARTING XIs: City make seven changes for FA Cup clash with Coventry
  4. 7 'Something about him' - Barden earns plaudits for impressive FA Cup display
  5. 8 Spud Thornhill: Time to take a break... or even end the season early
  6. 9 PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Coventry City - Dowell undergoes surgery; Idah second positive Covid test
  7. 10 Two goals in a minute secure FA Cup fourth round place for City

McCallum has made 19 Championship appearances for the Sky Blues after re-joining the club following his Norwich City move last season. Farke feels McCallum now has to prove he can make the step up. 

“For us, let’s be honest, the demands in our squad are even a bit higher because we need to win each and every game in order to finish in the top position,” he said. 

“Last season we played at Premier League level and it’s still a difference, so he has to make some steps in order to be there one day. 

“So we have got the feeling that it’s a great surrounding for him. He had a few problems to get many minutes in the start but in recent games he’s been playing and I’m pretty delighted and hopefully it goes on like that for him.” 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

Five left-backs Norwich City could target this January

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus | Updated

City confirm positive coronavirus cases - Tim Krul is one

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Norwich City overlooked for Championship awards again

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon

Video

City boss on what next after positive Covid tests

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus