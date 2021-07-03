Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City striker completes Porto loan move

Published: 12:39 PM July 3, 2021    Updated: 1:18 PM July 3, 2021
Norwich City striker Sebastian Soto could feature in the Olympic Games later this year.

Norwich City striker Sebastian Soto has joined FC Porto on loan. - Credit: Terry Blyfield/Crystal Palace FC

Sebastian Soto has completed his loan move to Portuguese giants FC Porto. 

The American international has been unveiled via the club's social media channels. Soto will initially link up with the club's B team but will be handed opportunities to impress first-team boss Sergio Conceicao. 

Porto's deal for the 20-year-old includes an option to make the deal permanent, that fee is reportedly around €1million. 

Soto only joined City last summer on a free transfer from German side Hannover but work permit difficulties saw him spend the first half of the campaign on loan at SC Telstar. The striker scored seven goals in 12 league games for the Dutch second division side and returned to Norfolk in January. 

Daniel Farke was handed the opportunity to assess Soto's quality in training and in matches for David Wright's youngsters. The American never featured in a matchday squad in the Championship and has gone in search of first-team football. 

After a handful of appearances for the U23s, Soto returned to America to compete in qualification for the Olympic games. His mistake went punished as USA's youth side lost to Mexico in the final group stage and were then knocked out of qualifying against Honduras. 

Adam Idah is younger than Soto and is considered further along in his development than the Californian. The Irish international is set to play a major role in City's Premier League squad, with many hoping the 20-year-old can be somewhat of a surprise package in the top-flight. 

City also have Teemu Pukki and Jordan Hugill as their other first-team options with Milot Rashica also capable of spearheading the attack. 

That has seen Soto fall down the pecking order and search for a move elsewhere. City look set to make a profit from the sale, should the 29-time Portuguese champions activate their option to purchase the striker. 

His time with City looks to have come to an end, with Porto posting a series of pictures confirming the deal on their Twitter account. 

In a video, Soto said: "I'm super excited and super happy to play for this club. It has a big history.

"I'm ready to fight every single day and every game. I hope I make this club and this city proud. Vamos Porto!" 

