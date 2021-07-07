City confirm Sheffield United friendly

Updated

Published: 9:13 AM July 7, 2021 Updated: 9:48 AM July 7, 2021

Grant Hanley takes a tumble in Norwich City's last visit to Sheffield United in March 2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will travel to Championship club Sheffield United in another pre-season friendly, scheduled for July 31 (KO 3pm).

The Canaries added the latest date to a pre-season programme that begins with an opening friendly for Daniel Farke's squad at National League neighbours King's Lynn Town on July 16.

City also have behind-closed-doors games against Lincoln City and Huddersfield at their Colney training base and complete their pre-season preparations with a trip to Premier League rivals Newcastle United on August 7.

Norwich will not be touring Germany this summer as originally planned, with the game in south Yorkshire now confirmed for the weekend of what would have been their final tour fixture.

The Canaries last away game in front of their own supporters prior to the pandemic was also at Bramall Lane, in a 1-0 Premier League defeat in March 2020.

The club will put out further guidance in due course on whether fans can attend the July 31 friendly, in line with continued government guidelines.

City would like to schedule a Carrow Road friendly before the Premier League kick-off against Liverpool on August 14, with work continuing on another two potential domestic warm ups.

The majority of Farke's squad have returned to training in recent days for pre-season testing.