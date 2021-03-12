PRESSER LIVE: Owls v City - Gibson a doubt; Idah out

Live

Marco Stiepermann's last senior game for Norwich City came against Cardiff City in December 2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Championship game at Sheffield Wednesday - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

The Canaries face a televised Sunday lunchtime trip to the Owls bidding for an eighth straight league win that has seen them pull 10 points clear of the chasing pack, ahead of the latest round of fixtures.

Farke will provide a full update on those who featured in the 3-0 win against Luton Town last weekend.

January signing Orjan Nyland and attacking midfielder, Marco Stiepermann, are also expected to come into contention after a return to full team training and a recent development outing.

Nyland is available after completing his rehab following back surgery prior to Christmas, while Stiepermann had three development appearances as part of his recovery from Epstein-Barr virus.

Sam Byram (hamstring) and Michael McGovern (hamstring) are longer term absentees. McGovern is scheduled to re-join team later training this month.

Moritz Leitner is not part of the plans.

Farke will speak to the media remotely from Colney.

