PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday - Pukki and Emi fit

Updated

Published: 1:15 PM December 4, 2020 Updated: 3:38 PM December 4, 2020

Teemu Pukki has missed Norwich City's last two Championship games with a hamstring strain - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previewed Norwich City’s Championship game against Sheffield Wednesday - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

Farke delivered good news with Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia both available for the Owls' clash. Pukki had missed the past two games with a hamstring strain but unless there is an adverse reaction at the final training session later on Friday afternoon he will be back in the mix this weekend.

Buendia departed late on in the 3-1 midweek defeat at Luton Town, with what his head coach labelled as 'cramp' immediately after the game. That was the case although the Argentine had not trained fully for a week prior to that Luton game with an ankle issue.

Jordan Hugill (shoulder), Todd Cantwell (hip) and Kieran Dowell (ankle) are all scheduled to train this Sunday.

Lukas Rupp (hamstring) is expected to be out for another 10 days. Tim Krul (thigh) and Kenny McLean (knee) will be back between then and the festive swing.

Xavi Quintilla (hip) remains sidelined, with Farke so far unwilling to provide a timeline on his potential return. The Spaniard returned to his parent club, Villarreal, in a bid to solve his hip problem.

Farke did suggest on Friday he is making progress but upon his return to the UK, Quintilla will also have to undergo a period of quarantine to comply with regulations around movement of people during the pandemic.

Onel Hernandez (adductor), Sam Byram (hamstring), Adam Idah (knee) and Bali Mumba (knee) are not expected to be in contention until early in the new year.

Moritz Leitner is not part of the plans for the new season. Farke indicated last week Josip Drmic could come back into his plans later this month last Friday, after a period of quarantine for a recent trip to Switzerland.

Farke spoke to the media remotely from Colney.

• Recap the key points in the window above, with full reaction and build up to City’s Championship game against Sheffield Wednesday throughout the day on pinkun.com