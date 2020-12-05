Proud Farke salutes City fans after emotional Owls' comeback

Video

Published: 8:29 PM December 5, 2020 Updated: 8:37 PM December 5, 2020

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke leads the celebrations at the end of a 2-1 Championship win over Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke never felt prouder to be Norwich City boss after a 2-1 comeback against Sheffield Wednesday capped a landmark day with the return of 2,000 fans to Carrow Road.

Farke saluted those in the stadium, and every Norwich fan watching from afar, for their part in helping his side haul themselves back to the top of the table.

Josh Martin and Max Aarons scored in the space of three epic second half minutes with time running out, after Josh Windass had headed Tony Pulis’ side in front on the hour mark.

Aarons’ 84th minute winner was met with a crescendo of noise from the fans situated in the South Stand, who did not have to wait much longer to celebrate at the final whistle with Farke and his players.

“It was a long wait. It felt like we have had to play so many home games here without our fans. It was a proud moment for me and all of us,” he said. “I made my point before the game that we needed them. The self confidence was probably not that high for my young lads after Luton.

"Then to play against a side so unbelievably compact and solid and we had some tricky, difficult periods in this game. But the 2,000 played their part.

“When we can’t run any more, when we are tired and then you hear them singing the club anthem you are reminded how much responsibility you have and how much it means to wear that yellow shirt. You cannot stop.

“This was a win for the supporters in the stadium and all our supporters. the players know how important it is during these difficult times we create this unbelievable spirit and community.

“We have to protect this club and that is what we did in this game. It was a great moment. It is a different game when supporters are in the stadium. You can’t compare it when you see the celebrations after Max Aarons’ goal. I am pretty sure there are better times ahead for us all

Farke was in buoyant mood at the manner of his side’s fightback.

“Top of the league, three points, it could be worse,” he joked, when asked for how he felt at the start of his post-match media briefing. “There is no doubt we deserved to win.

"In the first 70 minutes they must have had to defend 500 crosses. We had one to defend and were not able to do it. It was actually a joke to be behind.

“Then against a Tony Pulis side to win and score twice with so many first team players out I cannot praise them enough. I wanted to substitute Teemu after 60 minutes to protect him but we needed an attacking threat.

“But after Luton you asked yourself what have we done to be behind again?”