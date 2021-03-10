Canaries not giving Owls' chief sleepless nights

Video

Published: 12:01 PM March 10, 2021 Updated: 12:03 PM March 10, 2021

Darren Moore insists he has no regrets diving into the deep end after taking on Sheffield Wednesday's Championship relegation scrap, ahead of a daunting weekend visit from leaders Norwich City.

Moore swapped Doncaster's League One promotion push for the Owls' desperate battle to avoid dropping into the third tier.

Wednesday have lost both his first two games in charge and host the Canaries on Sunday a distant seven points from safety, but Moore had a bullish response for those wondering if he is already having sleepless nights.

"No. I’m waking up and thinking, ‘I’m at this wonderful football club, with a wonderful fanbase’ and what we’ve got to do is keep the belief going in the team and get that result that we’re all looking for," said ex-West Brom chief Moore. “If we can get that then we’ll feel it’s all on.

"We can’t cry over spilled milk, we have to look ahead and we have another important game to look forward to. We’ll re-focus and re-group the boys in terms of the game against Norwich - which is an important match for us.

“We get to work now. All the odds are stacked against us, but we’re still in there with a fighting chance and we keep working and keep that belief.

“But one thing I have seen is the desire from the group to try and get on the right side and try and get the right results. They’ve not come, but there’s only us who can turn the corner and get this place moving.

“We have to keep the belief, move onto the next game, and we’ve still got 12 games ahead of us, starting on Sunday, and we’ve got a week to plan and prepare for that.”