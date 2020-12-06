Pulis looks closer to home for Owls' defeat

Video

Published: 11:00 AM December 6, 2020 Updated: 12:22 PM December 6, 2020

Tony Pulis was adamant Sheffield Wednesday contributed to their own downfall as much as Norwich City engineered a Championship comeback in a 2-1 defeat for the Owls.

Josh Windass put the visitors in front at Carrow Road but Pulis was denied a maiden win since taking charge when Josh Martin and Max Aarons struck in a late burst.

Pulis led two second half penalty calls when Kadeem Harris tumbled under challenges from Grant Hanley and Mario Vrancic, but the Sheffield Wednesday chief still felt his side should have done enough to claim the victory.

“The team has got used to losing and not grinding it out if they have to. I don't think we ground it out,” said the experienced boss after a defeat that left them bottom. "I thought we played some good stuff.

“But when the pressure starts, people have got to be a lot more composed on the ball. We gave the ball away too many times when there were simple passes.

"Joey (Pelupessy) came on and kicked two out of touch when he had simple passes.

"They have got to understand and recognise that they get paid to defend and defend well, which we didn't for Norwich's two goals, but we also have to be as resilient and strong in possession. When we were, we caused them problems.

“In the last 10 minutes to quarter of an hour, for some reason, they got really uptight and instead of getting the pass off they were just prepared to kick it back to Norwich. We had to make substitutions and they have not made us stronger.”

Pulis is convinced the Owls are close to turning a corner.

“Confidence is everything. I’ve seen some really good signs from the group, but they do lack confidence and a little bit of belief,” he said.

“I think things went against us that could have gone for us. If we had got that second goal, then I think we win the game comfortably but it never came and they got nervous and a little uptight. They can't do that.

"We are going to Huddersfield and that will be the fourth game out of six that I have been in charge that have been away from home. We have travelled to Norwich and Swansea. It is tough.

“I have not looked at the fixture list but it looks over balanced towards getting in as many games before Christmas as they possibly can but it is the same for everybody and you have to get on with it.”