Canaries star named in third consecutive Championship Team of the Week
- Credit: Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City star Emi Buendia has been named in the third consecutive Championship Team of the Week.
The Argentine ace returned from a two-game suspension and inspired a resurgence from the Canaries, with three successive wins reclaiming top spot and opening up a seven-point lead as their rivals stumbled.
Two goals and three assists has taken the attacking midfielder's overall tally for the campaign to a hugely impressive nine goals and nine assists from 25 league appearances.
The former Argentina Under-20 international and Real Madrid trainee scored one, assisted another and won a penalty as Stoke were beaten 4-1 at Carrow Road and teed up top scorer Teemu Pukki for the opener against Coventry last Tuesday, who returned the favour to set up Buendia just before half-time during the 2-0 win at St Andrew's.
His defence-splitting pass then also set up Pukki for the only goal during the hard fought home win over Rotherham on Saturday, with the help of a dummy from Todd Cantwell to confuse the Millers' defenders.
The Championship Team of the Week is chosen after each game day, decided with the help of ratings from statistics experts at WhoScored.com, who rated Buendia at 8.3 out of 10 for his performance against Rotherham.
MORE: Buendia vows to keep battling for City but admits he must learn from red cards
The next best performing City players according to the WhoScored methodology were centre-back Grant Hanley (7.7), Mario Vrancic (7.4) and Kenny McLean (7.3).
Most Read
- 1 'I would be amazed if they don’t go straight back up' - City fan Warne's seal of approval
- 2 Paddy Davitt verdict: Clever Canaries trick rivals
- 3 Title joy and Champions League taster has left City new boy desperate for promotion
- 4 Six things you might have missed after Norwich City's win over Rotherham
- 5 'We fully trust the coach' - Placheta's agent backs approach of City boss
- 6 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 1-0 Rotherham win
- 7 'Unplayable' Pukki back to his best
- 8 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 1-0 Championship win against Rotherham
- 9 Krul determined to help City capitalise on brilliant position
- 10 'A perfect weekend' - City number one flying high but still wants more
Championship Team of the Week (game day 31): Dillon Phillips (Cardiff - 9.3); Tommy Smith (Stoke - 8.0), Kyle McFadzean (Coventry - 8.2), Ryan Tafazolli (Wycombe - 8.1), Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham - 7.5); EMI BUENDIA (NORWICH - 8.3), Nick Powell (Stoke - 8.7), Joe Allen (Stoke - 8.4), Marc Bola (Middlesbrough - 8.0); Steven Fletcher (Stoke - 9.2), Fraizer Cambell (Huddersfield - 8.8).