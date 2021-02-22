Published: 10:28 AM February 22, 2021 Updated: 11:44 AM February 22, 2021

Emi Buendia set up Teemu Pukki for an early chance during Norwich City's win over Rotherham with this back-heel - Credit: Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City star Emi Buendia has been named in the third consecutive Championship Team of the Week.

The Argentine ace returned from a two-game suspension and inspired a resurgence from the Canaries, with three successive wins reclaiming top spot and opening up a seven-point lead as their rivals stumbled.

Two goals and three assists has taken the attacking midfielder's overall tally for the campaign to a hugely impressive nine goals and nine assists from 25 league appearances.

The former Argentina Under-20 international and Real Madrid trainee scored one, assisted another and won a penalty as Stoke were beaten 4-1 at Carrow Road and teed up top scorer Teemu Pukki for the opener against Coventry last Tuesday, who returned the favour to set up Buendia just before half-time during the 2-0 win at St Andrew's.

⭐️ Team of the Week ⭐️



Your stars of the weekend! Powered by @WhoScored ratings 🔋#EFL | #SkyBetChampionship pic.twitter.com/Gx2ozSEuUV — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) February 21, 2021

His defence-splitting pass then also set up Pukki for the only goal during the hard fought home win over Rotherham on Saturday, with the help of a dummy from Todd Cantwell to confuse the Millers' defenders.

The Championship Team of the Week is chosen after each game day, decided with the help of ratings from statistics experts at WhoScored.com, who rated Buendia at 8.3 out of 10 for his performance against Rotherham.

MORE: Buendia vows to keep battling for City but admits he must learn from red cards

The next best performing City players according to the WhoScored methodology were centre-back Grant Hanley (7.7), Mario Vrancic (7.4) and Kenny McLean (7.3).

Championship Team of the Week (game day 31): Dillon Phillips (Cardiff - 9.3); Tommy Smith (Stoke - 8.0), Kyle McFadzean (Coventry - 8.2), Ryan Tafazolli (Wycombe - 8.1), Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham - 7.5); EMI BUENDIA (NORWICH - 8.3), Nick Powell (Stoke - 8.7), Joe Allen (Stoke - 8.4), Marc Bola (Middlesbrough - 8.0); Steven Fletcher (Stoke - 9.2), Fraizer Cambell (Huddersfield - 8.8).