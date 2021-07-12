Video
Reported City target set to join Ajax
- Credit: PA
Steven Berghuis is reportedly set to complete a move to Dutch champions Ajax after Norwich City displayed an interest in him earlier this summer.
The Netherlands international was a man who appeared on City's transfer radar earlier in the window, but the winger is believed to have relatively non-committal about a move to Norfolk. That prompted them to look elsewhere before adding Milot Rashica to their ranks.
A move for the 29-year-old was explored earlier in the window as City continue their work to shape the squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.
Beghuis would have fitted City's criteria of searching for players who can make an immediate impact in the top-flight given he spent a season with Watford in the Premier League back in 2015/16.
The Feyenoord winger is now set to complete a €4million move to Ajax after featuring at Euro 2020 for his country, with the move expected to be officially confirmed soon. The move will see Berghuis play Champions League football next season.
City have added Angus Gunn, Milot Rashica and Billy Gilmour to their ranks ahead of their big season kick-off against Liverpool on August 17 at Carrow Road. The Canaries begin their preparations with a friendly against Norfolk neighbours King's Lynn Town on Friday.
