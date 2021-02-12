PRESSER LIVE: Canaries v Stoke - Hugill, Stiepermann injury boost

Updated

Published: 1:00 PM February 12, 2021 Updated: 2:02 PM February 12, 2021

Norwich City's attacking midfielder Emi Buendia is back from his latest ban after an earlier season sending off against Stoke City in the Championship - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previewed Norwich City’s Championship game against Stoke City - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

The Canaries have had a full week to prepare for the Potters but in that time lost their grip on top spot with Brentford's relentless pursuit knocking them off the summit following a midweek win at play-off hopefuls Reading.

Norwich will look to respond after two goalless draws and a defeat at Swansea, with Swans' chief Steve Cooper also getting the better of Farke to win the manager-of-the-month for January announced on Friday morning.

Emi Buendia's return from a two game suspension could not be better timed. Buendia was excellent in the first half of the 3-2 away win at Stoke in November but picked up two yellow cards after the interval for his first dismissal of the campaign.

Farke confirmed he had no fresh injury concerns involving the players who were on duty in Wales.

Striker Jordan Hugill (hamstring) and Marco Stiepermann (Epstein-Barr virus) however are on course to return to team training next week after lay-offs. Stiepermann has responded well to treatment after diagnosing an immune system virus and is now in light training.

January signing Orjan Nyland is expected to be in contention from March, as he works his way to full fitness after back surgery prior to Christmas. Farke reiterated on Friday with highly-rated youngster Daniel Barden available there is no need to rush the Norwegian into his plans. Nyland is currently doing individual work with the club's keeper coach.

Sam Byram (hamstring) and Michael McGovern (hamstring) are longer term absentees.

Moritz Leitner is not part of the plans.

Farke spoke to the media remotely from Colney.

• Recap the key points from the press conference in the window below, with full reaction and build up to City’s game against Stoke throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com