Farke purring at potent City win over Stoke; positive Skipp injury update

Published: 6:06 PM February 13, 2021 Updated: 6:18 PM February 13, 2021

Norwich City served up one of their best attacking displays of the season for Daniel Farke to sweep back to the top of the Championship after a 4-1 rout of Stoke City on Saturday.

Teemu Pukki notched a brace and Emi Buendia marked his return from suspension with a goal after Todd Cantwell had opened the scoring at Carrow Road.

Norwich delivered an emphatic response after firing blanks in the four previous league and cup games to move a point clear of Brentford ahead of the Bees’ Sunday game against Barnsley.

“You can win 30 games in a row but once you lose a game the self belief takes a hit. We had some questions to ask after Swansea.

"For me, one of the best if not the best attacking displays of the season,” said Farke. “I have never seen a team creating as many chances against this compact and experienced Stoke team.

"We could have easily had a few more. If you consider how many chances we created in the opening 10 seconds we should have scored more than four goals.

“Emi a goal and two assists. Important for him. Todd Cantwell. Important performance for him. Teemu Pukki. Big for him as well. This past week was important for him where he could train properly. He looked unbelievably sharp in his movement. Stoke couldn’t handle him.

“But we stepped up as a team. We brought our attacking players into very good positions. We had the ruthlessness and clinical edge in the final third. Todd was fully committed for the first goal and he scores. Emi was fully convinced he can win that ball to serve it up for Teemu.”

Farke also had a positive injury update on Olly Skipp. The City chief confirmed the Tottenham loanee did not suffer concussion after a meaty aerial challenge in the second half, and then the decision to substitute him when he dropped to the ground as the players prepared to restart following Buendia’s finish to put Norwich 3-1 ahead.

“He got a finger tip in his eye,” revealed Farke. “It was pretty infected and red and he was struggling to see clearly. So as a precaution I didn’t want to take any further risk. I think he will be fine. It is not a major problem.”