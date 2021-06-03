Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Canaries striker could return during final Finland friendly

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 6:51 PM June 3, 2021    Updated: 7:06 PM June 3, 2021
Teemu Pukki of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Pau

Teemu Pukki could return for Finland in a friendly against Estonia - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki could return to action ahead of the Euros tomorrow, as his recovery from an ankle injury progresses well. 

Finland’s talisman has been nursing ligament damage for the last month, after the problem emerged following the 4-1 home win over Reading which sealed the Championship title at the start of May, during which Pukki scored his 26th goal of the season for City. 

He was left out of a 2-0 friendly defeat in Sweden last Saturday but returned to training this week, with his sights set on involvement in the Finns’ Group B opener against Denmark on Saturday, June 12. 

A final friendly, against Estonia in Helsinki, will be played on Friday (5pm UK time) and Finland manager Markku Kanerva has hinted his star man could be involved. 

“Teemu's rehabilitation has gone very well. It may be that he will be seen on the field,” he said with a smile, speaking to YLE Sports. 

Elsewhere, City striker Adam Idah came on in the 66th minute as the Republic of Ireland came from behind to win a friendly 4-1 in Andorra this evening but Canaries defender Andrew Omobamidele wasn’t involved. 

Two quick-fire goals from Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott spared Stephen Kenny's blushes after the minnows had taken the lead early in the second half, ending a run of 11 games without a win since Kenny stepped up from U21 level to succeed Mick McCarthy last year.

It was the 20-year-old's sixth international cap but he had no chances of note as the visitors scored a further two goals to give the result some gloss.

The Republic have another friendly on Tuesday, in Hungary, as the hosts complete their preparations for the Euros.

MORE: Ireland boss still has high hopes for City striker

Elsewhere, Dimitris Giannoulis is in the starting line-up for Greece for a friendly in Belgium (7.45pm kick-off), with the Canaries full-back starting in a more advanced role against the team sitting top of the Fifa world rankings ahead of the Euros.

Greece haven't qualified for this summer's tournament, with Giannoulis set to earn his 14th cap.

