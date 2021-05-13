City chief on the futures of Aarons, Buendia and Cantwell

Video

Published: 6:00 PM May 13, 2021

Stuart Webber admits some of Norwich City’s crown jewels could leave this summer as part of the Canaries’ Premier League overhaul.

The club’s sporting director on Thursday estimated the on going financial cost of the pandemic to the Canaries is now north of £30m.

City may be back in the big time, following a Championship title win, but the scale of their own transfer spending will hinge on what happens to Max Aarons, Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell.

“It might be that we sell one of the, let's say one of the more in demand players, to help fund even bigger transfers,” said Webber. “But that's us being open and honest and realistic, because we'd only sell one of them if it was right for us.

"We wouldn't sell just to build up a transfer fund, because maybe the better value is in keeping these players right now.

“I wouldn’t say it is inevitable they go. I think it's definitely possible, though. I'm not going to sit here and say they're staying forever, because that's not right, but knowing that a player will only ever be sold on our terms.

"If anyone wants any of those guys they are going to have to break our club transfer record to even get me to answer the phone, to be honest. All three are aware of that.”

Webber insists there is no urge for the trio to leave Carrow Road, with Premier League football back on the agenda.

“They're now playing in the best league in the world, in a good team, with a coach who trusts them in a style of play which certainly suits them,” he said. “There's probably not the angst of, ‘I must leave’ which maybe happens when you're in the Championship.

"Understandably, because all three of them deserve to play at the highest level possible. If we're in the Championship I probably have to answer that question very differently.

“There's a number of reasons it could happen. One is maybe one of their journeys may simply end with us. They’ve all done unbelievable things for this club, they’ve all played over 100 games now, which is, incredible, really. People are talking about Emi as one of the best players they have seen in a Norwich shirt.

"We also have to keep their ambitions in mind. If a big, big club comes for one of them, we have to be respectful to the player, because a big part of our success is built on giving boys opportunities, backing them, developing them and working with them. It doesn't work if when the time comes to go, if everything's right, we don't let them go.

"Then it's not only the resentment you get from that individual player, it's also the rest of the dressing room, and potential future players.”