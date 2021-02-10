City rejected Aarons' transfer interest; Buendia Arsenal bid a non starter

Exclusive

Published: 7:02 AM February 10, 2021 Updated: 7:09 AM February 10, 2021

Norwich City knocked back a January transfer window bid for Max Aarons but there was no approach from Arsenal for Emi Buendia.

Canaries’ sporting director Stuart Webber has revealed an overseas club did fancy signing Aarons, but both the player and City rebuffed the interest.

Barcelona made a firm move for the highly-rated full back last summer, with Aarons also reportedly in the sights of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, and Webber admitted there was a fresh decision to make last month.

“The only interest was in Max. No other players," he said. "That was ironic as it was the only one that didn’t get out in the press. I spoke to him about that. We are always honest if there is interest and what does that mean for the club and him as an individual.

"We decided not to act on that interest, with Max’s blessing I must add, because it was from abroad and wouldn’t have been quite right for him and definitely wasn’t right for us at that time. It was about keeping the squad together.

“Max, Todd (Cantwell) and Emi want to crack on and help this club be promoted. I don’t think moving in January was a topic for them. It might be different if we were 15th in the Championship and they had Premier League offers. We have stuck by the players, they have stuck with us so let’s finish the job.”

Webber echoed Daniel Farke’s bullish declaration before the window had even closed Buendia to Arsenal was a non starter, despite a torrent of speculation.

“When things are actually happening it is not on some 12 year old’s social media account. When it is, it is rubbish,” he said. “When this 12 year old says he has definitely seen (Mikel) Arteta at Buendia’s house, I’m not sure you should believe him.

"We didn’t have any interest in Emi or Todd. We have all seen it. Moves happen in January for the wrong reasons and you can look back in six months and have regrets.

"Those three lads are good players, good lads and it is inevitable at some point there will be interest. We will make sure we are rewarded and they will go to a good place, like Ben (Godfrey) or Jamal (Jamal) or James Maddison before that.

"Their legacy has to be leaving Norwich in the best place they can.

“Overall a good window for us. We made a couple of signings and we didn’t lose anyone we wanted to keep. That was a real positive. Yes we had some pressure for one of those in particular, not the one in the media every day, but it was good to keep him, and now the window is shut everyone can focus on doing the best they can for Norwich.”

MORE: Webber on why it is not promotion or bust

City added Greek international Dimitris Giannoulis, free agent keeper Orjan Nyland and made a deadline day academy signing in Regan Riley from Bolton.

"Delighted with Nyland. I think that is a really interesting one that strengthens us. In the short term and maybe even in the mid term," said Webber. "Archie Mair out on loan having a good season at King’s Lynn.

"We have had Daniel Barden play a few minutes and it will be important for his development to go out on loan next season. With Orjan it is a chance for us to have a good look at him between now and the summer, the same for him, so in terms of that mid term it really helps.

"We are talking to Michael McGovern at the minute about potentially extending his stay as well."