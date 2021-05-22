'If that happens next year, we lose' - City's Premier League battleplan

Video

Published: 6:00 AM May 22, 2021

Norwich City centre back Christoph Zimmermann has had no luck with injuries in the past two seasons - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Shrewd signings is one thing for Norwich City this summer but keeping players fit could be the key to Premier League survival.

The Canaries’ hopes of pulling off that top flight ‘miracle’ last time around, under Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber, were sunk by a major central defensive injury crisis.

The likes of Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose all missed large chunks of a Premier League campaign that forced midfielders Alex Tettey and the loanee Ibrahim Amadou into emergency service at the back.

City’s sporting director Webber is keen to avoid a repeat second time around.

“We've got to work harder to make sure that we keep our players fit,” he said. “We've got to make sure that people like Grant, who's just had a fantastic season, comes back and is fit and ready. We have to give ourselves the best chance. This past year we had a spell with 13 or 14 players missing.

"If that happens next year, we lose, like when (Aston) Villa slapped us at home. We can't compete then because we're not going to have a squad of 25 top players.

"We can't afford that. We have to have a squad which is going to be quite tight, with as many top players as we can get. But that's definitely going to be less than our competitors, so then we've got to make sure we look after them as well.

“Last time in the Premier League our main centre back from the year before was Christoph, who gets injured before the season, and it's tough then going to Liverpool first game in the Premier League with Grant, who had hardly played, coming in at centre back with no rhythm, and Ben Godfrey, who was a midfielder the previous couple of seasons.”

Webber is convinced Norwich return in healthier shape on and off the pitch.

“In the Premier League last time we did do lots of things right, as well,” he said. “But I think what's important for us is to really focus on everyone just being better, and that shouldn't change whatever the league.

"Even with getting relegated we've done things this year so much better than the previous season - and that's as a Championship club. We are already better prepared, from a nutrition and performance side, going into the Premier League. It's that constant striving to improve.

"And that shouldn't change if you are relegated, when we stay up, when we win the Premier League. It should be rolled on and improved every year.

“I think actually we've got to do everything better. On and off the pitch. We've got to defend better, do better at set pieces, score more of our big chances.

"We've got to recruit better players, have a better environment at the training ground, deal with defeats better, deal with wins better. The whole lot.”