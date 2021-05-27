City chief on Cantwell future

Video

Published: 6:00 AM May 27, 2021 Updated: 7:08 AM May 27, 2021

Todd Cantwell’s contract status at Norwich City is not a major concern for Stuart Webber.

The 23-year-old Norfolk-bred talent was a key figure in the Canaries’ latest Championship title triumph, and promotion to the Premier League.

Cantwell is approaching the final 12 months of his current Carrow Road deal, although there is a further one year option.

The England Under-21 international faced intense transfer speculation around his future last summer, and City’s sporting director has made it clear they expect firm interest in their top talent this time around.

Webber’s priority is improving Daniel Farke’s squad, and the City chief believes that could hold the key to Cantwell’s longer term future.

"I think we need to see what happens over the summer,” he said. “That's something we'll look at, as and when we need to, but we're obviously aware of it. But it'll be important to see what happens over this summer.

“What you get with Todd is, being a local lad, a high level of loyalty, to the club. He's been well looked after by the club and given a great opportunity. I think the beauty of having a long time with these guys is you get to know them a bit better, maybe.”

Leeds were heavily linked to the attacking midfielder 12 months ago after some headline-grabbing displays in his first tilt at the Premier League.

No bids materialised but Webber is ready to react if that does change in the weeks ahead.

“It's important that he gets a breather now, because he's played a hell of a lot of football in these past 18 months,” he said. “Then he comes back with a mindset of ‘you know what, I'm going to fight to keep Norwich in the Premier League’, or maybe a fantastic offer comes in and he thinks, ‘you know what, I've got to do what's right for me’, and I think, either way, as a club, we always look after our players.

“When the time comes and any of these guys need a new contract that they'll get it, and they'll be well rewarded. They know that because we've got a great track record of doing that. But also, if it's time to go, it's time to go as well and we fully respect that.”

City’s transfer war chest will be limited by having to plug a £30m hole left by the on going financial impact of the pandemic, with no supporters allowed inside Carrow Road since March 2020, bar a small sample of test events.

That prompted Webber to recently map out a summer scenario when they may have to consider club record bids for the likes of Emi Buendia, Max Aarons or Cantwell.