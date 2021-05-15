City draw up target list

Video

Published: 6:00 AM May 15, 2021

Stuart Webber has drawn up his transfer target list, but Norwich City will need to play a game of patience ahead of their Premier League return.

City’s sporting director wants quality over quantity in the summer trading to bolster the Canaries’ survival chances.

But the on-going financial impact of the pandemic across the game, and the European Championships, could disrupt City’s spending plans.

The top-flight new boys are in the market for a centre back, central midfielders and a wide player.

“Are we going to be signing a £30m striker? Definitely, definitely not,” said Webber. “But will we spend more money? Yes. Will we potentially look to generate some more as well? Well, yes. The fact is we have to improve, we have to bring in players who can impact it from day one.

"That doesn't necessarily mean a group of 28-year-olds, but certainly it's got to be players who we think can improve our starting XI and give Daniel some really nice problems.

“The success of a window has to be determined at the end, when you look at your squad and starting XI, and you feel that's better than where we started. Last time in the Premier League it wasn't.

"The facts were there. I think it was only Sam Byram who ended up breaking into the team and becoming a regular. I think we're going in with more resources this time, but it's still more resources by our standards, as opposed to by others.”

Webber has already made no secret the club will consider offers for their crown jewels, with the lack of matchday revenue for the past 15 months due to the pandemic leaving a massive hole.

“I can only talk from our experience, if we'd stayed in the Championship, what we'd have been able to do would be greatly reduced, because we've lost over £30m now because of Covid,” he said. “So, you know, it's a big hole to fill for any club. It will be a different market, it'll be slow. But I think in the end, you'll still see a lot of movement within the market.

“I think also having the Euros on this summer doesn't help that, or the uncertainty about when supporters are back, and in what numbers next season, will have a knock on effect as well.

"Prices and wages will come down for certain players, but the best ones will still always demand the best. If big clubs want players they can still afford it.

"Let's be honest, if you've got a billionaire owner, they can still afford it. What it will probably do is start to be squeezed from Championship level downwards.”