Opinion

Published: 12:34 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 12:43 PM June 22, 2021

Sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke, right, are plotting for Norwich City's return to the Premier League - Credit: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

As supporters eagerly await the first addition to Daniel Farke's squad following Norwich City's promotion to the Premier League, we want to hear your transfer market views and preferred targets.

The Canaries are expected to bring goalkeeper Angus Gunn back to Norfolk this week and the loans of Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis are also due to be made permanent before the start of pre-season.

However, the club-record sale of star player Emi Buendia to Aston Villa for an initial £33m and the return of key midfielder Oliver Skipp to parent club Tottenham, combined with the release of experienced midfielders Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic, has left City with plenty of work ahead.

Gibson, Kenny McLean and Lukas Rupp all finished the Championship title-winning season injured as well, with the trio alongside long-term injury victim Sam Byram in hoping for a return to full contention during pre-season.

Q&A: Assessing City's Premier League prospects with Dave and Connor

Philip Heise's loan at Karlsruher has been converted to a permanent deal but fellow out-of-favour senior players Timm Klose, Tom Trybull, Mo Leitner and Josip Drmic still have a year remaining on their contracts, with no suggestion they will return to contention.

Top scorer Teemu Pukki and skipper Grant Hanley have been in action at the Euros at the end of a busy season, with number one Tim Krul (Holland) and winger Przemek Placheta (Poland) also there but yet to get any game time. It looks likely that Hanley and Pukki in particular will need a break before a belated start to pre-season.

With uncertainty about the future of valuable assets Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell as well, it's certainly looking like a busy final two months of the transfer window are in the offing.

- You can take part in our transfer survey above and let us know your preferred targets below

The window officially opened on Wednesday, June 9 but with the European Championship and Copa America in progress so far just six Premier League clubs have announced additions: Aston Villa, Liverpool, Southampton, Watford, West Ham and Wolves.

The transfer deadline is 11pm on Monday, August 30, when the Canaries will already have played Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester in the top flight, as well as the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The latest speculation of note has seen City's interest in Celtic and Norway defender Kristoffer Ajer progressing, with German side Bayer Leverkusen now thought to be the main competition for the centre-back's signature.

Fulham's Tosi Adarabioyo and Koln's Sebastiaan Bornauw are also thought to be among the Canaries' defensive targets but the long list of players linked in recent months is now approaching 50, with Monday's suggestion of Feyenoord winger Steven Berghuis being a target understood to have come to an end.

MORE: All the latest NCFC news and views