Norwich fell into Swansea's trap for Cooper

Video

Published: 10:08 AM February 6, 2021 Updated: 10:11 AM February 6, 2021

Andre Ayew was on the mark in Swansea City's 2-0 Championship win over Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A ‘tactically brilliant’ Swansea were too good for Norwich City, in the view of boss Steve Cooper.

Andre Ayew and Conor Hourihane cashed in on errors from the Canaries in Friday night’s 2-0 Championship promotion shoot out victory.

But Cooper felt the key to a win which moved them second, two points behind the visitors with a game in hand, was how the hosts set traps for Daniel Farke’s side.

“I thought we were tactically brilliant first half, in terms of where we thought we could show Norwich with the ball, where we could win it and where we could attack,” he said. “Whenever we put together a few passes we looked dangerous and looked as though we could create and score.

“We looked a good threat, we got the breakthrough with Andre, and then started the second half brilliantly with a great goal from Conor.

“It was wonderful composure initially from Jay Fulton on the turnover, we asked at half-time to manage the turnovers better.

“We gave up a lot of territory and the ball after the goal, but that is normal and natural. For all Norwich’s possession and decent play, Freddie (Woodman) had not had a major save to make.

“It was a deserved win.”

Andre Ayew made the breakthrough in Swansea City's Championship win over Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ayew notched his first goal since Boxing Day with a sharp turn and finish after Tim Krul’s blunder.

“I'm pleased with the victory,” he said. “It's a win versus the team who is top of the league and it proves that we have a lot of quality, a lot of character and that we are working hard.

“I think it was a very tough game against a tough side, but we executed the game plan really well.

“We stayed in the game at all times, we knew we were going to have chances at some periods.

“Our throw-ins and set-pieces were very dangerous, we defended well and showed we had character.

“Leading from the front, it is always important to get goals.

“It wasn't something that disturbed me much because I was playing well and making the team score goals in different ways by my movement.

“I always want to score; that's for sure, but what's important is the team and what I'm going to do to help them score - it can be by scoring, by movement, assists.

“I'm happy to get the goal - it's been a few games without a goal - but most importantly within that period, we were able to win games.

“I feel that we showed we can't just rely on one or two players and everyone around can chip in with goals and everyone defends.”