'It's the biggest dream of my career' - City hotshot on Euros' bid

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 1:58 PM March 17, 2021   
Teemu Pukki has a big summer for Finland ahead after playing his part in Norwich City's Championship promotion bid

Teemu Pukki has a big summer for Finland ahead after playing his part in Norwich City's Championship promotion bid - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki wants to fire Norwich City back to the Premier League and then light up the European Championships with Finland.

Pukki is a key figure in the Finns' first ever appearance at a major finals, and the 30-year-old admits the delayed tournament will be the pinnacle of his career.

Firing Norwich back to the big time is the short term target, with the 21-goal frontman looking for more goals in Wednesday's trip to Nottingham Forest.

But there will be no chance to then put his feet up over the upcoming international break with Pukki again included in Finland's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia and Ukraine later this month -  plus a friendly against Switzerland - which could also double as preparation for the Euros.

Finland have been drawn with Denmark, Russia and group favourites Belgium this summer.

"I'm so excited and I can't wait to play those games," he said, speaking to Sky Sports. "It's the biggest dream of my career to go to a major tournament with Finland. It's been a dream for all Finnish football people everywhere, and we finally did it for the first time ever.

"It means so much, and it's been a long time coming. We've been close a couple of times before that but never quite did it.

"You could see what it meant to Finland when we qualified, because pretty much the whole country went crazy. It was a massive party.

"I have a personal history in Denmark and they are our first group game, so I'm really looking forward to that. But all the games will be really exciting.

"The aim is to get out of the group and then see what happens at the next stage. That's the target."

