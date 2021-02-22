'Unplayable' Pukki back to his best

Video

Published: 6:00 AM February 22, 2021

Teemu Pukki is on the verge of being ‘unplayable’ after his Rotherham winner boosted Norwich City’s Championship title push.

Pukki’s fourth goal in eight days sunk the Millers to move Daniel Farke’s squad seven points clear.

The Finn spurned further chances to add to his 15-goal league tally against Paul Warne's side, but Farke feels he is back to his best.

Pukki makes a swift return to St Andrew's on Tuesday to face Birmingham after his strike in last week's 2-0 win over Coventry.

“I think he is unbelievably sharp. For me, the best striker in this league,” said the City boss. “I am happy he is back to his best fitness level and if he goes further on in this way he is unplayable.

"I don’t know if he has ever been better. When I judge the last two games he scored our first goal at Coventry, was there with a fantastic assist for Emi Buendia and here he scores the first goal and looked so sharp in his movement. His pressing was good. The keeper denied him twice more.

“He has many, many goals for the team sitting there at the top of the table and his workload for the team is outstanding. Yes, he could have scored three or four but this has happened in the past.

"The season he got the golden boot and was the Championship player-of-the-season he probably missed an unbelievable amount of chances.

"If he was to use every chance he would end up with 100 goals, the same with (Mo) Salah or (Robert) Lewandowski. But I would look at his goal and how calm he was to finish that after a 30-yard sprint; to be that cool to put the ball between the keeper’s legs.”