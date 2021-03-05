‘I only have one goal’ - Pukki on what drives him on

Video

Published: 10:19 AM March 5, 2021 Updated: 10:35 AM March 5, 2021

Norwich City’s sharp shooter Teemu Pukki wants Premier League promotion again not individual accolades.

Pukki’s 29 goals two seasons ago fired the Canaries to the big time and saw him crowned the Football League’s player of the-season and golden boot winner for the second tier.

The Finnish international took his tally to 18 this time around after a blistering February that saw him notch seven times in five games.

That helped earn Pukki the club’s player of the month but he is chasing a bigger prize.

“I want to score as much as I can but I only have one goal in my mind, and that is going up to the Premier League,” he said. “I know if I score goals then that helps us to do that. I don’t have any targets for how many goals I want to end up scoring. I just want to help the team to get that prize at the end of the season.

“It wasn’t the best start (to the month) but it turned out to be a great month. We got many points and I got some goals as well. I hope we can keep going in the same way.

“We were not happy when we played those games (against Middlesbrough, Millwall and Swansea). But we knew we had a lot more to give. We knew we could turn it around and that is what we did. We worked hard.”

Pukki paid tribute again to Emi Buendia’s impact with a series of assists last month. The striker spurned a big chance to get March up and running from the Argentine’s sublime pass prior to the interval in the midweek 1-0 win over promotion rivals Brentford.

“I enjoy playing with Emi. He is a wonderful player, as we can all see,” he said. “It is easy to play with him. He knows what I am doing, I know what he is doing. We have a good connection between us and hopefully many more goals to come.

“Brentford was not easy. They are one of the top teams in this league but I also felt we totally deserved those three points I could have scored a couple more I know but three points is what matters.”

Luton head to Carrow Road this weekend, and Pukki admits the Hatters are due one after league and cup defeats this season.

“We have lost twice to Luton so you could say there is some pay back we want, for sure, but in the end it is another three points,” he said, speaking to the club’s official Youtube channel.