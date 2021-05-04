City confirm Tettey and Vrancic exits

Breaking

Published: 6:00 PM May 4, 2021 Updated: 6:11 PM May 4, 2021

Norwich City midfield duo Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic will leave the Canaries this summer, when their deals run out.

The Premier League-bound club confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon, with the duo set to make their final appearances this Saturday in the Championship finale at Barnsley.

Tettey ends a nine-year association with the club, while Vrancic was the first overseas signing of the Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber era and had a hugely influential role in their first Championship title success in 2018/19.

"Both Alex and Mario have made significant contributions to the football club and this is a sad day for all connected with Norwich City," said Webber, quoted on the club's official site. "For Alex to have achieved what he has over his nine-year spell at the club is phenomenal.

"He will of course be rightly remembered as a Norwich City legend.

"We will always have a role for Alex at this football club and, should he wish, we will help and support him with the next stage of his career when he feels the time is right.

“Mario will rightly be remembered for his many moments of magic. He’s a top professional and I don’t think anyone will forget his goals against Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn and the title-clincher at Aston Villa.

“We knew we were signing a top professional four years ago and he has certainly surpassed what we all expected of him.”

Webber also confirmed loan duo Olly Skipp and Xavi Quintilla will return to Tottenham and Villarreal respectively at the end of their current season long deals.

"From day one, Xavi has always been here with a smile on his face and has delivered when called upon," said the club's sporting director.

“He leaves us as a champion and he will no doubt go on to have a great career in the game.

“Oliver has been tremendous for us this season and words can’t explain how grateful we all are for his contribution. We must also thank Steve Hitchen and Daniel Levy at Tottenham for allowing us to develop not only a top player, but a top person.

“It goes without saying, we’d of course love to work with Oliver again in the future, but either way he will be remembered at this club for a long time.”