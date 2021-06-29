Paddy Davitt: Thomas Delaney and City's transfer strategy

Opinion

Published: 4:28 PM June 29, 2021 Updated: 7:41 AM June 30, 2021

Norwich City tipped with a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Delaney may have set a few hearts fluttering everywhere but inside the walls of Carrow Road.

Reports in Germany this week suggesting City could offer the 29-year-old Danish international a Premier League escape from the Bundesliga were wide of the mark.

Norwich have other central midfield targets in mind at this stage of the summer, with Billy Gilmour set to complete his season long loan from Chelsea in the coming days.

But it did spark a lively debate in certain quarters among City’s fan base centred around the compatibility of bringing in a Delaney-style signing with the philosophy cultivated under Stuart Webber and Daniel Farke.

Developing homegrown prospects, faith in youth and astute recruitment focused on emerging talent in untapped markets may appear at odds with a move for a player at his peak. One that in all probability would require a club record outlay and then a competitive salary package befitting a proven international who featured in the Champions League quarter-finals last season.

But it pays never to view what has happened on Webber’s watch since 2017 in quite such black and white terms. Marley Watkins was a maiden signing the sporting director himself has since consigned to the ‘one to forget’ category. But Watkins was 27 when he pitched up at Carrow Road.

That started a trend, which passed through players like Mario Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann, Philip Heise and Lukas Rupp right through to last summer’s arrivals in Jordan Hugill or Ben Gibson.

The latter two purchased for in excess of £10m with Gibson officially becoming a Norwich player on Thursday, under the terms of his original loan switch from Burnley.

If City’s great leap forward was ideologically built on exclusively hothousing youngsters, then a Gibson or a Hugill would not have been enticed to Carrow Road. What drove the deal for the former Middlesbrough defender was not his potential resale value but Gibson's value in the here and now.

Few would contend it already looks fantastic business, given the manner he drove that Canaries’ backline alongside Grant Hanley for the duration of the Championship title triumph.

Not every piece of recruitment can bring a handsome financial dividend in the manner of those eye-catching departures of James Maddison, Ben Godfrey or latterly Emi Buendia.

What is different perhaps about reports linking a player of Delaney’s calibre to Norfolk is the costs involved would clearly dwarf anything seen before on Webber's watch for experienced operators. But this is the landscape Norwich’s latest Premier League promotion catapults them into. The cost base and the rewards are exponentially bigger.

Webber made it clear at the outset of the summer he was embarking on a transfer window unlike any before in his time; one defined perhaps by eclipsing record fees.

Milot Rashica’s move from Werder Bremen could in time surpass the Canaries’ previous high watermark in the transfer market. But you would expect that will be a redundant statistic by the time this current window closes in August.

Denmark's Thomas Delaney has helped Denmark reach the last eight of the Euros. - Credit: PA

A high quality centre back and another central midfielder, alongside Gilmour is desired, irrespective of the situation surrounding Tottenham and a potential return for Olly Skipp if the planets align.

Delaney may be a name that can be dismissed but the idea Webber will refuse to test the limits of City’s transfer budget due to the numbers on a birth certificate is also a fallacy. Resale value is not always the primary criteria.

As Farke himself was fond of reminding all concerned during previous transfer windows, the need to pay ‘for the sins of the past’ was paramount.

The financial impact triggered by the pandemic, the absence of any substantial matchday revenue for over a season, will continue to limit the room for manoeuvre.

But Norwich’s transfer approach now is far more nuanced than the constraints Farke and Webber, more pertinently, inherited. Or the culture they have sought to embed.