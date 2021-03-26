Dutch coach defends Krul

Video

Published: 12:58 PM March 26, 2021 Updated: 2:26 PM March 26, 2021

Norwich City number one Tim Krul will retain his place for Holland in Saturday's World Cup qualifier, after criticism of his display in the surprise 4-2 midweek defeat to Turkey.

Dutch coach Frank de Boer has backed Krul to respond with first choice Jasper Cillessen ruled out with a knee injury. Krul was thrust into action against the Turks when Cillessen was injured in the warm up but had a night to forget in Istanbul.

The City number one admitted himself afterwards it was not the statement he was looking for, after featuring in two Nations League wins last November. But De Boer has jumped to his defence ahead of the next qualifier against Latvia.

"Tim is my first goalkeeper at the moment, but everyone is important in the selection and has to show it. We have a lot of confidence in our keepers," he said, at his pre-match press call on Friday. "I think it became clear last Wednesday that Tim is our first goalkeeper now that Jasper Cillessen is missing,.

"We have a lot of confidence in Jasper, unfortunately he cannot feature in goal now. Now it is up to Tim to show himself. Maarten Stekelenburg is also doing fantastic. He is putting the pressure on as well. We just want to see a better Dutch team."

Krul pulled no punches on his own performance after being beaten three times from long range by the Turks in a game where he earned his 12th cap for his country.

But fellow defender, Matthijs de Ligt, insists the Dutch aim to put the record straight and get their World Cup bid up and running.

"Of course we are very disappointed with the result," said the Juventus centre back. "We would have liked to have a good start against a direct competitor. The only thing we can do now is win our next match."