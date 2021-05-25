City number one reveals Euro mission

Video

Published: 7:06 AM May 25, 2021

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul wants a leading role for Holland at the Euros - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul admits Euro glory with Holland would top off a wonderful season for the Norwich City number one.

The experienced keeper returned to work on Monday when he linked up with the Dutch camp in Zeist ahead of their tilt at the European Championships.

Krul views the Canaries’ return to the Premier League as mission accomplished, but also wants a leading role for Frank de Boer this summer.

Holland will play all their group games in Amsterdam, and that rekindles childhood memories for the 33-year-old.

"It is a wonderful prospect to play in the Premier League again next season, but first we have a great job to do here,” he said. “You train very hard throughout the year to be of value to the club, but also with the European Championships in mind. To be able to play the three group matches in your own country is really something special.

"The last time this happened was back in 2000.

"I remember it well how I watched that Euros on television as a young boy, with orange streamers in the streets and a neighbourhood barbecue every evening. These were wonderful times. Now I can be part of Orange myself and hopefully make many people happy."

Krul started the last three World Cup qualifiers after an injury to first choice Jasper Cillessen. The 14-times capped Dutch keeper could come up against club mate Grant Hanley in a pre-tournament friendly against Scotland, as the Netherlands fine tune their preparations for the opening game against Ukraine on June 13.

Krul and Hanley were stand out figures in a resolute City backline which carried Daniel Farke’s squad to another Championship title.

“The goal was to get promoted, to finish in the first two. If you then become a champion, that gives it an extra kick," he said, speaking to De Telegraaf. “It was a strange season in the toughest competition there is, with 46 games and no fans. Especially with the season finishing a month quicker due to coronavirus.”