‘It sucks’ - Tim Krul on Holland horror show

Published: 10:32 AM March 25, 2021 Updated: 11:24 AM March 25, 2021

Tim Krul had a night to forget for Holland in a 4-2 World Cup qualifying defeat to Turkey - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City number one Tim Krul felt he dropped below his high standards after a late call up for Holland’s 4-2 World Cup qualifying defeat in Turkey.

Krul’s 12th cap came when first choice Jasper Cillessen suffered a knee injury in the warm up that also looks set to keep him out of Saturday’s next qualifier at home to Latvia.

The City stopper was beaten three times from long distance, with Burak Yilmaz grabbing a hat-trick that also included a penalty.

The Dutch scored twice in the space of a minute in the Ataturk Stadium to set up a grandstand finish, but Yilmaz sealed the win with a 20-yard free kick.

Krul started two Nations League victories in November, with Cillessen also sidelined, but had a night to forget in Istanbul.

“This is very disappointing. I thought I could do more. On another evening I might catch the free kick, where that ball now goes in the top corner,” he said, speaking to Dutch media after the game on Wednesday night. “It just sucks. Certainly that third from distance.

"On another evening I catch a ball like that, so that is most disappointing, because at 2-0 you still have the feeling that you can turn it around. 3-0, that will be a bigger job.

“I want to be important. I played nice matches in November (against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland) and then you want to continue that form towards the summer.

“It may sound crazy, but I really had the feeling that we could win here, but they were deadly. A shame, because now you are immediately behind (in the table). We have to show a reaction on Saturday.”

Krul refused to use his emergency call up as an excuse.

“It is not ideal. You do everything to make Jasper enthusiastic, so you do not have a full focus on yourself,” he said. “It couldn't be any crazier.

"You have to prepare yourself from scratch. Then it's the kind of evening where everything goes wrong. In the first half everything went wrong that could do at the back.”

Dutch coach, Frank de Boer, is already planning to call up one of the younger keepers as cover with Cillessen now a major doubt for upcoming qualifiers against Latvia and Gibraltar.

"I have three excellent goalkeepers," said De Boer. “But now that Jasper seems to be leaving, I don't want to run the risk of getting into trouble. We are going to see how we are going to solve this.

"We had a lot of the ball in the first half, but we made a lot of mistakes and the pace had to be faster. Of course it is a blow. We all know we need to flip the switch quickly. This was the first game. We still have nine to go.

"We have to straighten our back and make sure we don't spill any more points."