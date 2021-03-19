Krul earns Dutch World Cup call up

Video

Published: 12:34 PM March 19, 2021 Updated: 1:02 PM March 19, 2021

Norwich City number one Tim Krul is in the Holland squad for upcoming qualifiers - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Norwich City number one Tim Krul is in the Dutch squad announced for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Krul started both his country's Nations League wins over Bosnia and Poland last November to earn his 10th and 11th caps. But since then the Canaries' stopper suffered a thigh injury on Championship duty that sidelined him for weeks, and was then diagnosed with coronavirus.

The 32-year-old returned at the start of this year and has been part of a Canaries' backline which has kept 16 clean sheets on a charge to the Championship title.

Krul is on track to feature for his country at this summer's European Championships but prior to that the Dutch begin their World Cup campaign with qualifiers against Turkey in Istanbul on Wednesday, March 24 and Latvia in Amsterdam three days later. The Dutch also have an away trip to Gibraltar on Tuesday, March 30.

That international fixture date comes three days before City are scheduled to resume their Championship promotion push at Preston.

Krul's club boss Daniel Farke has had his say on a congested calendar.

Back up keeper Orjan Nyland is also in Norway's squad, and in the same World Cup qualifying group as the Dutch.

The former Aston Villa keeper has been on the bench for his new club in the past two weeks since recovering from back surgery prior to his free transfer move. Norway face Gibraltar on March 24 before hosting Turkey three days later and finally travelling to Montenegro on March 30.



