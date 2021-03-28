Krul reveals his City mission

Video

Published: 7:00 AM March 28, 2021

Tim Krul is trying to guide Norwich City's next crop of keeping talent - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul wants to get Norwich City back to the Premier League and mentor the next crop of keeping talent at Carrow Road.

Youngsters Daniel Barden and Archie Mair pledged their futures to the Canaries this week signing new deals that will keep them in Norfolk until at least 2024.

Barden stepped in for Krul earlier this season and the Dutch international, who kept a clean sheet on Saturday in a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Latvia, understands he has a key role to play.

“I want to guide them. I can see the talent coming through the ranks and I don’t want them to make the same mistakes I made,” said the City number one.

“You can guide them but you can’t babysit them. But you see the steps the boys are making it is great. Not just the keepers.

"There was Max (Aarons) and Jamal (Lewis) and even the younger ones now like Bali (Mumba) and Josh (Martin). There is a lot of exciting talent at the club.

"This is a perfect place for them to grow. When you are a young lad coming through you might not be confident enough to speak up so the older lads should be there for them.

“I was lucky enough when I first arrived at Newcastle I had Shay Given, who I still think is one of the best keepers in the modern era. Pavel Srnicek also came back.

"He was a legend at Newcastle. He must have been 39, 40 at that stage and the way he was training and conducting himself and keeping himself fit in the gym, doing extra work after training, was setting the right example.

"When I was 17 or 18 I was like, ‘this is the norm. If he can do it I should definitely do it’. That was the big thing I learned early on. You need to be the one setting the example.”

Krul was speaking as a guest on the latest episode of club chaplain Jon Norman’s podcast on leadership. The 32-year-old also had sound advice for younger players dealing with the perils of social media.

“I get daily messages saying I am not good enough, or I am the worst keeper out there. A lot worse as well,” he said. “Unfortunately you get 100 positive and one negative message and our mind focuses on the negative.

"At Norwich we have the saying about ignoring the noise.

"That means not getting too high with the praise or too low with the silly people hiding behind screens.

"You have to put a shield up. You need to use it for the positives, and I get a lot of positive vibes from the amazing fans at Norwich. It is a great platform to connect with genuine people.”