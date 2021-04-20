Video
City ace Krul reflects on Premier League interest
Tim Krul spurned a Premier League escape route to get Norwich City back to the big time.
The Dutch international was the stand out performer in the Canaries’ top flight relegation season – a fact acknowledged by fans who voted him player-of-the-year.
Now Krul has revealed there was serious Premier League interest to remain in the top flight, but he felt a strong debt to a club who helped rescue his injury-hit career.
Krul will now return to the big time with City next season, after signing a new longer term deal in December.
“There was interest from a Premier League club. But the picture had to be perfect for me to leave Norwich,” he said. “At the Canaries I wear the shirt with number one. At that other club I would have had to compete. With the European Championships in mind, I did not see it. Loyalty also played an important role.
"Norwich has given me the opportunity to revive my career after my knee injury. That is why I signed up in January. I am proud to be a Norwich player. I feel better, stronger and fitter than ever.
Krul, quoted in Dutch daily newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, has witnessed a transformation at Carrow Road in his time at the club.
“Norwich City was dying. The board had to sell James Maddison to pull itself out of a black hole,” he said. “The club had to become healthy first. Now we no longer make a loss. Investing is possible again.
"Players want to come here. We are a good option for very large talents who are not yet featuring at top clubs.
“The club has built the foundation. Money was put into improving the stadium and the training facilities, but the club was open and fair. The objective did not change. After relegation, we wanted direct promotion. You may want to, but it is not easy.
"Certainly not during a pandemic. Now we want to become champions as soon as possible. That is already possible on Tuesday evening, with a win against Watford.”
The experienced Norwich keeper also looks set to be part of Holland’s bid for Euro glory this summer. Krul started the most recent three World Cup qualifiers after an injury to first choice Jasper Cillessen.
“If you win something, you enter the Orange team just a little differently,” he said. “Of course I hope to be the first goal keeper (at the Euros), but I cannot do more than report as fit as possible. I had a wonderful season. Now a beautiful summer.
"I hope for the same experience as at the (2014) World Cup in Brazil. It couldn't get any better.”