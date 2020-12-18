Anxious wait for City ace Krul

Published: 2:47 PM December 18, 2020 Updated: 2:52 PM December 18, 2020

Tim Krul has had fresh scans on the thigh injury suffered at Stoke City and will miss Norwich City's upcoming Championship game against Cardiff City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul has undergone fresh scans on the thigh injury suffered at Stoke City, after being ruled out again for Saturday's Championship test against Cardiff City.

The Dutch international had provisionally been earmarked for a return against the Bluebirds, after re-joining team training earlier this week, but head coach Daniel Farke confirmed on Friday afternoon Krul is now taking a course of injections following further scans on the issue.

"We were sure he would be ready for Cardiff. The original call was he would be out for three weeks. That was the Reading game," said Farke. "He still has some symptoms from the thigh injury. We got it scanned yesterday (Thursday). He was back on the training pitch for two weeks and with us since Sunday. I would say 98% of his body is ready to go.

"But it makes no sense to take any risks if he is feeling uncomfortable on the pitch. So we have taken the decision we can’t bring him back into the game day squad but that means we have more time for the Watford game. Nothing new on the scan, but it seems the muscle is okay although there is still some fluid around the old injury. That is what is causing some problems.

"We have to get that fluid out of the muscle. We will try to do that with some injections to support that process. We started with that this morning (Friday) and now we have to let it settle for a couple of days.

"Then we can scan him again and see if it has worked. But he has to be 100% to jump and sprint and strike the ball."

There was better news around Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Xavi Quintilla (hip).

"Lukas returned to team training on Thursday. It could be he is back in the game day squad for this weekend," said Farke. "Xavi is back training individually and if there is no setback then we hope he can be back with us on Tuesday. That is the plan."

Farke reported no fresh injury concerns from those on duty in the 2-1 midweek win at Reading. Kieran Dowell made his return from ankle ligament damage in a second half cameo, but the City chief warns they have to ease the former Everton attacking midfielder back in gradually.

"I got the feeling 45 minutes was probably too long at Reading. But his data was very good," said Farke. "He was exhausted after the game so we have to be careful. We know he can deliver for 45 minutes but some of our offensive players are just on the way back or still out.

"I think he is ready to go, in terms of recovering from the injury, but we don’t expect too much right now. He is an option who can influence a game but we won’t put any expectations on him for the next two games."