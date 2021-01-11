Norwich City learn FA Cup fourth and fifth-round opponents

Breaking

Published: 7:16 PM January 11, 2021 Updated: 7:27 PM January 11, 2021

Norwich City have learned their fourth and fifth-round opponents for the FA Cup. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will face Championship rivals Barnsley away at Oakwell in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Canaries last faced Barnsley in the competition back in 1992, winning 1-0 courtesy of a late Robert Fleck penalty. The pair have only met four times in the FA Cup, with City only losing once to the Yorkshire-based side.

Progress in the competition would see the Canaries face either Chelsea or Luton Town at Carrow Road in the fifth-round, with the draw being made to allow for scheduling to be organised between the clubs.

Former City striker Peter Crouch conducted the draw live on BBC Two, BT Sport and via the FA Cup's social media channels. Daniel Farke's side were ball number 29 for the fourth round.

The tie will take place on January 23, the day of City's scheduled Championship clash away to Millwall. The Lions have also progressed meaning the fixture will be rearranged for a later date.

City beat one-time FA Cup winners Coventry in round three, with Kenny McLean and Jordan Hugill's strike earning the Canaries £61,500 - with £90,000 up for grabs in the next round after the prize fund was halved as the Football Association continue to feel the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

If the tie is scheduled for television coverage, City's coffers could be boosted. Both the Canaries and Coventry received £37,500 for being broadcast live on BT Sport Extra 5.