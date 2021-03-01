Cantwell Brentford return rated 'less than 50%'

Video

Published: 6:00 AM March 1, 2021

Daniel Farke puts Todd Cantwell’s chances of being fit for Norwich City’s heavyweight tussle with Brentford at ‘less than 50%’.

Cantwell sat out Sunday’s 2-0 Championship win at Wycombe that moved the Canaries seven points clear of the Bees ahead of Wednesday’s Carrow Road showdown.

The England Under-21 international stayed behind in Norfolk to continue treatment on a calf issue and Farke admits it will be a late call.

“I haven’t spoken with Todd or the physios in the last 24 hours,” he said, immediately after the latest win at Adams Park. “I know he has been getting some treatment on his calves. I would still say he is a major doubt for Wednesday.

"A late decision. If you ask me right now I would say the chances are less than 50pc, but we still have a few days to work on him and we will try our best to bring him back into the squad. But I trust the whole group. The ones who delivered at Wycombe were effective.”

Adam Idah grabbed his chance to catch Farke’s eye to seal the win with a first goal since the opening day at Huddersfield.

Idah has had to endure injury problems for club and country, and coronavirus, but underlined his goalscoring instincts to bundle home after David Stockdale could only parry Kenny McLean’s near post flick.

“I was quite pleased with him and his goal,” said Farke. “We get the opener and then missed several chances and you never know then against a spirited Wycombe side playing long balls, they can score at the end out of nothing. So it was important to get the second goal.

“I was also quiet pleased that we were able to score from a set piece with good movement from Kenny McLean and then Adam showed good anticipation and smelling where the ball could drop to bring it over the line. Good for his confidence, good for the team.”

At the opposite end, a 13th league shutout equalled their entire tally from the 2019 title winning campaign.

“It was the key,” said the Norwich boss. “We spoke at half-time about this and trying to rotate a few things around our base formation. I wanted a different structure to prepare our passing angles a little bit better. But within that we spoke about how we had to stay disciplined. It was important we didn’t allow Wycombe to get into our head, in the sense of how we had to defend the throw ins, the set pieces.

“They had one good shooting position we allowed in the first half but other than that I can’t remember anything else. Even at 1-0 I felt we were in control but you still have to dig in when they are pushing the centre backs forward and fighting for second balls.”