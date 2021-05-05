Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Title win was the missing link for City ace

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:45 AM May 5, 2021    Updated: 7:03 AM May 5, 2021
Todd Cantwell now has two Championship title winners medals for Norwich City

Todd Cantwell now has two Championship title winners medals for Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Missing out on the Championship title would have left a sour taste insists Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell. 

The 23-year-old will pick up his second winner’s medal at this level on Saturday, following the final day trip to Barnsley. 

Cantwell was a key figure in the title-clinching 4-1 win against, Reading following some stumbles for Daniel Farke's table toppers, after promotion was sealed last month. 

“You could see everyone wanted it,” he said. “It was massively disappointing to lose the game against Bournemouth, once promotion was confirmed, and the one after as well against Watford. But the hunger was there.

"We all felt by that stage there is no way we can be promoted but not win the title into the bargain. Promotion is one thing but it is another thing to get a medal.

"We were in after the Watford game and it was intense. You could see that with the boys. Reading is a good team and you certainly didn’t want it going down to Barnsley on the last day. 

“There was a lot of people in that changing room who felt they had let themselves and the fans down in the manner we got relegated. There was a hunger to get back there and put ourselves back where we believe we should be.” 

Cantwell is convinced Farke’s squad will be better equipped for another Premier League tilt after a relentless Championship march. 

City roared back to the top tier with the best points haul of any team in the club’s history. 

“It feels like we are in a better place. It was difficult to accept relegation and all that comes with that,” said Cantwell, speaking on Talksport. “Credit to the players, credit to the staff and everyone involved. To have that reaction and do it in the way we did it puts us in a better position than last time. 

“The Championship is unforgiving. You play on the Saturday, recover and you might have one session before the next game. But what we do at Norwich I feel is concentrate on ourselves.

"We don’t do loads of work on the opponent. We know if our intensity is right and we are where we need to be at this level then, ability wise, we can have a little bit more than other teams.  

“That volume of games at this level probably worked in our favour. When you win on a Saturday you start to build that momentum to take into the next week with the belief and confidence you can win on the Tuesday.

"Likewise, if you do lose a game you have a chance to put it right pretty quickly.” 

