Injury blow for City midfielder

Published: 11:35 AM May 3, 2021 Updated: 12:14 PM May 3, 2021

Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull has struggled with a back spasm issue on loan at Blackburn - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A back spasm injury looks to have ended Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull’s Blackburn Rovers loan spell.

Trybull was a late call off for Rovers’ 1-1 Championship draw with Rotherham at the weekend. After which, Blackburn boss, Tony Mowbray, revealed scans had uncovered further issues with the back that has blighted his Ewood Park move.

The German was deemed surplus to requirements at Norwich this season for the promoted Canaries, but still has a minimum of 12 months left on his existing Carrow Road deal.

Trybull clocked up 26 appearances for mid-table Rovers, but made a late night phone call to Mowbray on Friday evening to pull out of the Millers’ trip.

“After training, Tom Trybull had a scan on a back problem he’s been carrying for a long time, weeks and weeks,” said Mowbray, with the holding midfielder also missing six games earlier this year with a back spasm.

“He phoned me on Friday night and I said that it didn’t matter, he’s not my player, he’s a loan player, he’s a Norwich City player and has a year left on his contract and that he shouldn’t take a risk with the spasm that he’s got. So we left him out.

“The Under-23s were away at Chelsea on Friday night so I said to him that we’d go with eight substitutes.

“I, more than anyone, would not want to have a weakened bench because I think it sends the wrong message, that’s why you’ve got young footballers. But at that time of night, 10pm, you couldn’t register anyone and all the young players that we have registered were away at Chelsea and didn’t get back until 4am.”

Trybull was ineligible for Blackburn’s recent 1-1 Championship draw at Carrow Road.