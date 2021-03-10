'Exceptional' Trybull does City a favour

Video

Published: 10:03 AM March 10, 2021 Updated: 10:41 AM March 10, 2021

Norwich City loanee Tom Trybull starred in Blackburn's 1-1 Championship draw against the Canaries' promotion rivals Swansea City on Tuesday.

Trybull set up Bradley Dack to open the scoring at Ewood Park, in an eye-catching display, with Andre Ayew's penalty earning a point for the Swans in one of their two games in hand on the leaders.

Tom Trybull 🆚 Swansea



3️⃣ key passes (1st)

3️⃣ successful aerial duels (3rd)

3️⃣ interceptions (1st)

4️⃣ successful tackles (1st)

2️⃣ clearances (3rd)

2️⃣ shots (3rd)



All-action performance 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7QCnSiDkbJ — Blackburn Rovers Live (@Rovers_Live) March 10, 2021

Swansea are now 10 points behind Daniel Farke's title challengers, with a game in hand, after two costly dropped points against Rovers.

Trybull's all round impact was hailed by Blackburn chief Tony Mowbray.

"He’s missed a lot of football and then has been thrown in these last couple of games, he’s done exceptionally well," said Mowbray on the midfielder who missed the previous six games with a back complaint. "We just wanted to play a more technical midfield in certain games.

“In other games we’ll play quite an attritional, destructive midfield but as I’ve always said, you have to pick teams to win games.

“And sometimes when you get beat you can criticised for your selection, but there will be a logic behind why you made the changes.

“People less educated in football probably think keep picking the same team every week, but you play against different teams with different strengths and weaknesses and your job is to try and identify the areas you think you can be strong against the areas you think they can be weak."

Trybull has made 20 appearances during an injury-disrupted season long loan switch from Norwich, after falling out of favour at Carrow Road.

"We can beat anybody in the league on our day and we could and should have beaten the team who could have gone second in our league had they won," said Mowbray, quoted on Blackburn's official site.

"I think the performance level wasn’t much better or much worse than we’ve been producing recently, but we were in the ascendancy for most of the game against a decent side and deserved better overall."

Trybull can have another say in the promotion race for his parent club with Brentford next up at Ewood Park on Friday. Rovers also play top six contenders Bournemouth and Cardiff on the run in. The German midfielder will be ineligible when Blackburn head to Carrow Road on March 20.



