City in the top flight: A best ever finish, a royal visit and an agonising semi-final

Published: 12:00 PM June 28, 2021

The Duchess of Kent visits Carrow Road in February 1987 to formally open the City Stand. - Credit: Archant

As our reviews of Norwich City seasons in the top flight continue, Connor Southwell reflects on a memorable 1986-87 campaign.

STRONG LEAGUE SHOWING

Ken Brown's men had responded to relegation in the Milk Cup winning season perfectly, claiming the division two title to return to the top table of English football.

After Steve Bruce put pen to paper on a new three-year deal in pre-season, Brown quipped that Norwich may 'surprise some people' in Division One. A bright start saw the Canaries lose one of their first 11 games in the league.

Their first was an epic 4-3 victory over Southampton at Carrow Road. City found themselves 3-1 down before turning the game on its head. Goals from Kevin Drinkell, Steve Bruce, David Williams and Dale Gordon helped them come from behind.

Brown's side were always known for playing attractive football, and this one was no different. With a strong core of Gunn, Bruce, Crook and Drinkell, they surpassed expectations and registered City's highest ever finish at that point in their history.

They finished above sides like Manchester United, Coventry City and Wimbledon. That finish would have been enough to qualify for the Uefa Cup in normal times, but English clubs were banned from Europe after the Heysel Stadium disaster.

City also became the first side to beat Liverpool in a league match when Ian Rush was on the scoresheet. The Welsh international had put the Reds ahead before half-time, but a strong second half from the Canaries saw goals from Trevor Putney and Drinkell saw them topple that record.

The league was actually won at Carrow Road by another Merseyside team, with Everton securing it in the penultimate game of the season. Pat Van den Hauwe's goal secured the Toffees second title in three seasons.

Off the pitch, the Duchess of Kent formally opened the new City Stand on February 14, 1987 before the Canaries fixture against Manchester City at Carrow Road. Over 16,000 supporters were in attendance.

Bryan Gunn, who joined the club from Aberdeen in the summer of 1986, shaking hands with the Duchess of Kent at the opening of the City Stand in February 1987. - Credit: ©Bryan Gunn/Family Collects

COMINGS AND GOINGS

Eyebrows were raised as influential duo Dave Watson and Chris Woods departed the club.

Watson joined Everton in a deal that eventually topped £1m, the defender would go onto play at Goodison Park for the remainder of his career.

It was a saga that dominated much of the pre-season discussion, with City chairman Robert Chase placing the price tag on City's captain. Everton and another unnamed rival club made significant bids for the defender.

On the speculation surrounding his future, Chase said: "We have taken almost half a million in advance season ticket sales. We owe it to those and all our supporters to keep Dave Watson if we possibly can.

"That's why we've pitched in with a £1m price tag on Dave. Someone will have to come up with all of that before we'll be prepared to do business."

Watson wasn't the only high-profile departure from Carrow Road prior to the start, with Chris Woods also departing to join Rangers in a British record move for a goalkeeper. The England international had only a year remaining on his deal in Norfolk and City elected to cash in.

His replacement would arrive over a month later, with Bryan Gunn signed from Aberdeen in a £100k deal. The Scot had to be patient for his opportunity as Brown allowed Graham Benstead a chance to impress.

A 6-2 defeat to Liverpool would grant Gunn with the chance to become City's number one, a place he would stay for over a decade.

Other significant arrivals included Ian Crook from Tottenham Hotspur and Ian Butterworth from Nottingham Forest. John Deehan, a man who had been City's top scorer in three of the last four seasons, spoke of his disappointment at being told he had no future at Carrow Road.

"It came as a complete surprise," Deehan said back in June 1986. "The last thing I expected was to be used as bait to get another player here. I was being used as a jack of all trades and becoming a master of none."

Deehan joined rivals Ipswich Town in a swap deal that saw Trevor Putney arrive from Suffolk.

Kevin Drinkell in FA Cup action for Norwich City against Huddersfield in 1987. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

MIXED CUP FORTUNES

Brown lifted the Milk Cup two seasons prior to this one, but City were unable to enjoy a similar level of success during this campaign.

The League Cup run ended at the fourth round stage to league champions Everton, their starting XI included a certain Neil Adams. They ran out 4-1 victors at Carrow Road. City had beaten Peterborough United and Millwall in the second and third rounds respectively.

It was also a year of frustration in the FA Cup for Brown's men, they needed a replay to get past Huddersfield Town in the third round, eventually beating the third division side 4-2 in a replay.

They were knocked out by third division side Wigan Athletic at Springfield Park. Paul Jewell scored the only goal as City were on the wrong end of a cup upset in the north west.

Most agonisingly, City were 30 seconds from a Wembley final in the Full Member's Cup, a tournament made after the Heysel Stadium disaster whilst English clubs were banned from featuring in European competitions.

City faced Charlton Athletic at Selhurst Park, with rivals Ipswich Town playing Blackburn in the other semi-final encounter. However, there was to be no East Anglian derby in a cup final, as both sides were beaten.

Robert Rosario's strike in the final minute of normal time sent the 1000 City fans behind Gunn's goal into raptures, but Charlton forced home an equaliser in injury time through Colin Walsh. In the third minute of extra time, Ian Butterworth deflected John Humphrey's cross past Gunn to send the Addicks to Wembley.

Reflecting on the heartbreaking defeat, Brown said: "We are just thoroughly sick. We really thought we were there."

