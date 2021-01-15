'The Norwich fans are probably fuming' - Skipp on being Mr Popular

Video

Published: 11:29 AM January 15, 2021 Updated: 11:53 AM January 15, 2021

Olly Skipp admits he has grown up on loan at Norwich City - but he is never far from the thoughts of Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho or the Spurs' fans.

The 20-year-old midfielder has emerged as a driving force in the Canaries' bid for Championship promotion after making a season-long loan move to Norfolk.

Skipp's consistent displays have earned a number of man of the match awards - aided by the online support of his Tottenham fan club.

“I know,” he said. “The Norwich fans are probably fuming! I've seen, as soon as I'm on a poll, I've got a great chance of winning it.

"It's been perfect. Whilst playing for Tottenham for 10 or 15 minutes off the bench was a dream, this year's been brilliant for my development. You can do all the training in the world around the first team but nothing replaces playing week in, week out.

"Physically we can all cope with playing every three days but mentally putting one game aside and moving on to the next one, keeping going and going, that's been the most challenging thing. You don't appreciate it until you do it. That's the biggest thing I've learned.

"Nothing compares to playing in a full men's 11 where three points are really crucial. That added responsibility has really helped my game. You come to a team fighting towards the top of the table, so there's pressure.

"I feel like the further season's gone, I'm doing the vocal side of the game more.

"I feel like I have changed a little bit. At Tottenham it was all easy, it was 20 minutes from home. I've been at Spurs all my life, so to have a year outside the club is massive for my development. I've just been growing up really."

Oliver Skipp has been dubbed a "future Tottenham captain".



He's growing up while on loan at Norwich, and Jose Mourinho is fully aware.



Skipp, speaking to the Standard, revealed Mourinho has been keeping close tabs on his progress. The Spurs' chief reiterated last week Skipp will remain on loan with Norwich for the rest of the campaign despite growing interest in his services.

"He's messaged me a few times this season actually, which is a really nice touch, just to show he's watching and aware of what I'm doing. He's been really positive," he said. "That's the thing about him, he treats everyone with the same respect.

"I'm not Harry Kane or Hugo Lloris, but he still gave me the respect that I could go and talk to him. In terms of his man-management, he is brilliant. He knows when to push someone or when to give them some love."