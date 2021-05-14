City step up Skipp Spurs chase

Video

Published: 6:00 AM May 14, 2021

Olly Skipp is a Norwich City target this summer but Stuart Webber knows there will be no shortage of offers for the Tottenham youngster.

The 20-year-old was a key figure in a season long loan stint that ended with a Championship title winner’s medal but surgery on a broken foot.

Skipp is not expected to be fit until late July, but Webber has already laid the groundwork for a possible loan return.

“I have spoken to Spurs already. I have obviously spoken to Oliver already. And his representative. We'd love to keep him,” said City’s sporting director. “What's key for us is we'll always leave a place open for him, because his impact is huge. But I think there's a few things which need to fall into place for that.

"He has to get over his injury, of course, then we have to see who the new Tottenham head coach is going to be, what their transfer strategy will be, where do they finish in the league this season. All of those things might have an impact.

"So what I would say is we're incredibly grateful to Tottenham for letting us look after Olly for a year and we're incredibly grateful for him choosing to come here as well, because he had other options.

"I think it's been a perfect loan from all sides. I think all three parties can genuinely sit there and go that was the case, other than the injury at the end which you cannot do much about. If we can continue that relationship, that would be great.

"We're obviously very biased to think that this would be a great place for him to continue to develop within the Premier League. But I'm sure we're not the only Premier League club who would want to take him now. We'll see what happens.”

Skipp is guaranteed a huge ovation whenever he returns to a full Carrow Road.

“I'm just gutted that supporters didn't get to see him, because I think he's the type of player true football fans love to watch,” said Webber. “He’s still got an old school tackle in him, he's got that ability to run and drive forward. His passing is top and he is a great character.

"Hopefully for us, our fans get to see him in a Norwich shirt one day, if not, I hope he plays against us at Carrow Road so he can still get the reception that he deserves. Because he does deserve that, he's been a huge part of the success of this season.

“It's taken a lot to push Alex Tettey out the team, let's be honest. And he's done that, and he's done it in style. He'll always be a part of this club now. He leaves us as a champion. Hopefully he'll come back and help us be part of staying in the Premier League, which would be would be a perfect next step for us.

"But like I say, it's not in our hands.”

The future of back up keeper Orjan Nyland appears less certain. The Norwegian arrived on a short term deal in January as cover for Tim Krul. City remain in talks but will explore other options.

“He must decide what he wants to do as well,” said the City chief. “I think it's clear Tim is our number one. And that's not going to be given up in a hurry, because he's been incredible. Nyland came back from injury and got himself fit but he is 30 years old, so he has to weigh up do I need to go and play regularly?

"That is a big decision for him. We've said to his agent, take your time, there's no rush. There's no rush from our side.

“Of course, we're weighing up other options along the way. But we'll see what happens. He's done well in training. He's a good guy, a good goal keeper.

"He's someone we've liked actually for a long time before he went to (Aston) Villa, when he was at Ingolstadt. It's not something that needs to happen incredibly quickly from our side, or his, so we respect that he wants a bit of time and he respects that we want a bit of time.”