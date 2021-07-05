Connor Southwell: What next for City in the transfer window?

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM July 5, 2021

Norwich City have made large strides in their transfer activity early on this window - but they haven't finished yet.

Milot Rashica, Angus Gunn and Billy Gilmour have all become City players, so too have Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis. Emi Buendia has departed. Others have seen their contracts come to an end as Stuart Webber and Daniel Farke continue to shape their squad for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Work is ongoing to streamline the squad whilst adding quality with the idea being to strengthen the starting XI and attract the profile of signing that will be needed to remain in the top-flight.

As Norwich's sporting director and recruitment team work tirelessly to assemble the jigsaw, the goal is to add athletic pieces to make City more robust next season.

The school of thought surrounding their last season there was that the best performers were those who had pace or were particularly good athletes. That fuelled their recruitment drive last season, with Jordan Hugill, Ben Gibson and Oliver Skipp, among others, all providing those missing elements into their side.

Physicality isn't merely about size, power or physicality in the way that Stoke City utilised it under Tony Pulis but is also about consistency of sprints, ability to cover ground and agility.

That is why two of their three additions have been Rashica, a dynamic winger who ranks among the paciest players in the Bundesliga, and Gilmour, a dynamic midfielder who is resistant to the press and capable of taking the ball in tight spaces.

Norwich will not head into the new season with players who lack a competent physical profile. They have added a piece of technology called Skill Corner which allows them to monitor physical data and target physically adept performers.

It was the reason why Tom Trybull and Josip Drmic were told their futures lie elsewhere. It's the reason they fought so hard to attract Skipp to the club.

Gilmour offers an alternative option in midfield and Bournemouth's Philip Billing represents a project that both Webber and Farke fancy taking on. The Danish international remains a major target for City.

At 6 foot 4, Billing does offer size and power. He does offer an aerial prowess but maybe lacks the technical ability often associated with Gilmour. This is where City are looking for balance. A trio of the Cherries man, Chelsea loanee and Kenny McLean would offer plenty of solidity in the centre of the pitch.

This was a position that was a major problem for them two seasons ago. In the end, they settled upon a double pivot of Alex Tettey and McLean.

Milot Rashica, formerly of Werder Bremen, represents what Norwich City are looking to add this summer. - Credit: DPA/PA Images

City are prepared to spend above their current transfer record on that particular position. The reports that Bournemouth may be open for offers around the £10million mark brings the midfielder into City's price range, although they would look to be creative around the structure of any deal.

The other area of major priority is another central defensive option alongside Gibson and Grant Hanley.

Haunted by the memories of a decimated defence two seasons ago, City want to add significant depth and competition in that position. Kristoffer Ajer has been the major player linked since promotion was confirmed and the Canaries haven't given up all hope on that deal.

Andrew Omobamidele will also form part of their top-flight defensive options. The young Irishman really impressed in training and boasts a better physical profile than Ben Godfrey did at his age.

They were well down the track with a deal to sign Ajer, but Celtic's hardline stance saw them cool their interest. Fresh reports on Sunday suggest Norwich are preparing to launch a £10m bid for the defender.

Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo and Koln's Sebastiaan Bornauw remain as alternative options should the Ajer deal fail to progress.

Norwich would also be open to adding an additional option in the attacking areas, but that is unlikely to be Blackburn's Adam Armstrong, with the financials involved and competition making it difficult for City to compete.

That said, City will remain open to opportunities should they present themselves. For now, it is all about prioritising certain areas.

Other business will depend on whether Max Aarons or Todd Cantwell depart this window.

Aarons has attracted interest in the last two windows with both Barcelona and Roma submitting offers to prise the right-back away from Carrow Road. Two parties who have a long-held interest in the 21-year-old are Everton and Tottenham, but both are in a state of flux having just appointed new coaches.

Bournemouth's Philip Billing remains a major target for Norwich City. - Credit: PA

City are braced for an offer for Aarons purely on the evidence of the previous two occasions, but they will only entertain bids that make financial sense for them and represent a significant step up for the defender.

There are plans in place, as is the case for every position, that are ready to be actioned should an offer arrive that matches the criteria Norwich have set. That would allow City to elevate their spending further.

Cantwell is in a different position. He is developing into a major talent but interest in him hasn't been as forthcoming. City have a year's option on his deal, but his value is decreasing with every month.

That is what makes it such an important moment in his time at the club. If he doesn't depart this summer, then Norwich will look to renew his contract. At present, there is plenty of patience around that particular situation from all parties.

Norwich won't let up in the pursuit of their targets. They are aggressive and swift when they decide who they want. Pre-season training is set to begin again today. That will provide Farke with a clearer picture of what else needs to be done before they kick off against Liverpool on August 17.