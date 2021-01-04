Norwich City transfer rumours: Arsenal eye player-plus-cash move for £40m-rated Buendia

Video

Published: 10:35 AM January 4, 2021 Updated: 10:43 AM January 4, 2021

Norwich City ace Emi Buendia is being heavily linked with a January move to Arsenal - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Arsenal will weigh up whether to test Norwich City's resolve to hold onto Emi Buendia in the January transfer window with a player-plus-cash package.

The Independent report on Monday morning exploratory talks have already taken place with Buendia's representative, with Arsenal in the market for an attacking midfielder and Mikel Arteta reportedly a huge fan of the Argentine maestro - but that City value their star at £40m upwards.

Arsenal eye player-plus-cash deal for Norwich’s Emi Buendia @MiguelDelaney and @trlkershaw have the latest https://t.co/rAKpZShc3Z — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) January 4, 2021

Buendia notched his seventh goal of the season with a wonderful volley to beat Barnsley 1-0 in the Championship on Saturday. His head coach, Daniel Farke, again insisted after that win the Canaries have no interest in offloading their creator-in-chief.

The 24-year-old is under contract at Carrow Road until at least 2024 but Arsenal could be prepared to try and tempt City into a deal this month with a cash plus player offer.

Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson have been touted as potential makewights, with Arteta himself on record recently admitting Arsenal need to offload some of their fringe players in order to bring in fresh blood in January.

Farke made his position clear at the weekend over the short term future of Buendia after his starring role.

"He is a great character, totally focused and totally committed to us. He is under a long term contract so I expect we will keep him,” said Farke. "I doubt any scout or manager will think differently after this goal or one scene. Everyone knows him and knows his quality.

“He has scored these type of goals for us before. He is our player, he is a key figure in our push to finish this season very well. I am pretty happy we have him and delighted he scored this quite important goal.

""He has developed as a player and a person in terms of his attitude and his personality. He is still young but at 24 or 25 you are not the player of 18.”