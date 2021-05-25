Norwich City transfer rumours: Centre back duo in Canaries' sights

Published: 11:58 AM May 25, 2021 Updated: 12:40 PM May 25, 2021

Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo has been linked with Norwich City - Credit: PA

Norwich City's search for a new centre back has seen them linked to Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo and FC Koln's Sebastiaan Bornauw.

Skysports transfer ticker claimed on Tuesday morning the duo interest the newly-promoted Premier League club.

City do want to add a centre back to compete with Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann. Youngster Andrew Omobamidele also impressed during a late season run to the Championship title, with the teenage defender earning his first call up to the Republic of Ireland's seniors on Monday.

Adarabioyo was part of Fulham squad swapping places with the Canaries next season, after relegation from the Premier League. The 23-year-old centre back made 33 top flight appearances after sealing a £2m move from Manchester City last summer.

The powerhouse defender has represented England at every age group level upto Under-19 and is under contract at Craven Cottage until 2023.

Belgian international Bornauw is part of a FC Koln squad preparing for a Bundesliga relegation play-off against Holstein Kiel after finishing third bottom in the German top flight. The opening leg is on Wednesday.

The former Anderlecht junior is under contract until 2024 but the £11m-rated defender's future is likely to hinge on Koln's survival bid.

Bornauw scored the winner over Schalke last weekend that condemned Werder Bremen to automatic relegation and earned his side a potential escape route.

The defender missed three months of the season after an operation on his spine.

Skysports suggest Norwich have watched the duo 'closely' this past season.

City's target list includes a centre back, two central midfielders and an attacking wide player. The club would also like to bring Olly Skipp back from Tottenham for another loan spell, although Skipp's foot injury and the search for a new head coach at Spurs are likely to be major complicating factors.

The summer transfer window officially opens in early June with the new Premier League season commencing on the weekend of August 14.